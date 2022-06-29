Parkes' Makayla Sloane is among the first players to be selected to play for Football NSW in next week's inaugural NAIDOC Cup.
And the 15-year-old said it's an opportunity she's definitely going to make the most of.
The NAIDOC Cup is for First Nations footballers aged 14 to 16 who will represent Football NSW in one male and one female match against Northern NSW Football.
The matches - female at 1.30pm, male at 3pm - will be played on Awabakal land at the Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Wednesday, July 6.
The tournament will coincide with NAIDOC Week, which runs from July 3-10, with First Nations footballers and coaches coming together to celebrate and recognise the occasion.
Sloane has been playing football since she was five and is a member of the Parkes Soccer Association.
She's played in the Parkes Under 16 boys in the Western Youth League competition and with the Forbes Lachlan United girls team in the Bathurst Cup and Merino Cup in Goulburn this year.
She's also played in the under 17 mixed local competition.
Sloane said the sport has always been great fun and that her coach Angela Bottaro- Porter is always pushing her to play her best football.
"I'm grateful for all she has done, she's helped me get selected in this team," she said.
"I'm proud and excited to be given this opportunity to represent my town and club."
Sloane's favourite position is defence right back, which is the position she'll be playing in the NAIDOC Cup.
She likes to read the play but said recently she's been stepping up as goal keeper.
"She has a solid boot and has scored some great goals from halfway," mum Jenine said.
Football NSW's Inclusion and Diversity Coordinator Annabel Meadley said she was looking forward to seeing this idea of the NAIDOC Cup and all it stands for come to life.
"The NAIDOC Cup coincides with NAIDOC Week and is a celebration of First Nations communities, culture and football," she said.
"Our teams will be eagerly anticipating this Cup as this will give them an opportunity to proudly represent themselves, their culture, family, and heritage on a bigger stage.
"We at Football NSW cannot wait to see this Cup come to life and look forward to providing more opportunities for First Nations communities."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
