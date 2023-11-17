Parkes Champion-Post
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Parkes Tennis creates inclusive spaces with mother, daughter day

By The Ace
Updated November 18 2023 - 12:05am, first published 12:04am
Parkes Tennis Club hosted a Tennis NSW SHEeroes and Diversity and Inclusion Event on Sunday. The initiative was around females in tennis and making a safe and inclusive environment for teenage girls.

Local News

