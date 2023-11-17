Parkes Tennis creates inclusive spaces with mother, daughter day

Parkes Tennis Club hosted a Tennis NSW SHEeroes and Diversity and Inclusion Event on Sunday. The initiative was around females in tennis and making a safe and inclusive environment for teenage girls.
"It's an absolute travesty that teenage girls are losing interest and leaving sports at such a scale," Head coach and Club President Helen Magill said.
"Losing sport from their lives during these formative years equates to a loss of joy as well as good lifelong health."
It is well documented taking part in physical activity can have a profound and positive effect on mental wellbeing as well as providing many life skills such as patience, teamwork and communication.
Parkes Tennis has been at the forefront for years in creating a fun and inclusive space for teenage girls with all girls squads and other opportunities to be involved in tennis both on and off court throughout each year.
There are four teenage girls currently undertaking a Tennis NSW Future Leaders course, a female involved in ballkid duties at the Brisbane International, a female in the Australian Open Ballkid supervising team for 2024, a female undertaking an SBAT traineeship with Helen Magill's Tennis and over 50% of the coaching team female. More than 15 adult females are involved in the Tennis NSW SHEroes program.
Sunday afternoon's Mums and Daughters Event which was supported by Tennis NSW was a huge success with close to 50 attending and enjoying an afternoon of Helen Magill led team inspired games both indoor, with the recently installed split system air-conditioning providing a comfortable environment, and on the tennis court with more fun mum and daughter activities.
Good Folk Food provided catering while Secretary Toni Unger put together a beautiful photo booth to capture more memories. Helen Magill provided four 'lucky draw' vouchers to Nangar Gems and Kindred for the girls and three prizes for the mums. It is hoped this can become a yearly event and have more mums and daughters involved. Parkes Tennis has also put a proposal forward to Tennis NSW to run a similar event for dads and their sons.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.