Parkes Tennis creates inclusive spaces with mother, daughter day

Good Folk Food provided catering while Secretary Toni Unger put together a beautiful photo booth to capture more memories. Helen Magill provided four 'lucky draw' vouchers to Nangar Gems and Kindred for the girls and three prizes for the mums. It is hoped this can become a yearly event and have more mums and daughters involved. Parkes Tennis has also put a proposal forward to Tennis NSW to run a similar event for dads and their sons.