The Parkes Masters Games is making a triumphant return next March, promising an even more diverse and exciting event for sports enthusiasts.
Following the successful inclusion of dragon boating and croquet in the inaugural event in 2023, next year's games feature the addition of seven new sports disciplines.
The Parkes Masters Games will be held over March 22-24 and will host golf, netball, touch football, rugby, squash, hockey, bowls, croquet and dragon boating.
With a focus on inclusivity and diversity, the games aim to highlight the outstanding talents of individuals who have maintained a masterful level of athleticism well into their golden years.
"The inclusion of these nine sports is a testament to our commitment to providing an inclusive and dynamic platform for athletes of all ages to participate in and celebrate their passion for sports," Parkes Masters Games president Rachel Rice said.
Masters Games are unique multi-sport events designed to cater to mature athletes, providing them with the opportunity to participate in their chosen activities and compete with their peers in an environment that celebrates their achievements.
Participants and spectators can expect a weekend filled with exhilarating matches, unforgettable moments, and lifelong friendships, Rachel said.
"Athletes and spectators alike can look forward to an exhilarating showcase of talent, camaraderie, and sportsmanship in an expanded range of sporting activities," she said.
"This exciting development marks a significant milestone in the growth and evolution of the Parkes Masters Games, further solidifying its position as a premier event on the sports calendar.
"Parkes has always been known for its strong sporting community, and the Masters Games will be a testament to this rich heritage.
"This event aims to pay homage to our local sports clubs and their dedicated members who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of our community."
The primary objective of the Parkes Masters Games is to create a fun, social, and inclusive sporting event that brings together multiple sporting organisations over one memorable weekend each year.
"Engaging in sports as an older person not only offers physical health benefits but also promotes mental wellbeing and builds stronger bonds within our community," Rachel said.
"As a result, we hope to see an increase in registrations for local sports clubs within the Parkes Shire.
"We eagerly anticipate welcoming a substantial number of visitors to our town for this event, and with its resounding success, we hope that the Parkes Masters Games will become an annual tradition, attracting sports enthusiasts from far and wide.
"On behalf of the Parkes Masters Games, I would like to thank our generous sponsors who have supported us in getting this event off the ground."
These include Parkes Shire Council, CMOC Northparkes Mine, Parkes Services Club and Worklocker Parkes.
"We are still looking for additional funding to support this great event, if any businesses are willing to provide sponsorship, please contact us at info@parkesmastersgames.com.au," Rachel said.
The Parkes Masters Games executive is made up Rachel as president, Louise O'Leary is public officer, Beth Thomas treasurer and Anthony McGrath secretary.
Further information is available on the Parkes Masters Games Facebook page and through its website https://parkesmastersgames.com.au.
"Please reach out if you would like to support the Parkes Masters Games 2024 event," Rachel added.
