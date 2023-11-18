Parkes Champion-Post
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Parkes Masters to return with nine sports

By Newsroom
November 18 2023 - 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kimberley Ryan (rugby union) David Stevenson (golf), Jay Kross (squash), Sarah Smith (netball), Bill Thomas (dragon boating), Parkes Masters Games president Rachel Rice (touch football), Paul Lewin (bowls), Beth Thomas (croquet) and Ian Westcott (hockey).
Kimberley Ryan (rugby union) David Stevenson (golf), Jay Kross (squash), Sarah Smith (netball), Bill Thomas (dragon boating), Parkes Masters Games president Rachel Rice (touch football), Paul Lewin (bowls), Beth Thomas (croquet) and Ian Westcott (hockey).

The Parkes Masters Games is making a triumphant return next March, promising an even more diverse and exciting event for sports enthusiasts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.