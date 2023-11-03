If you haven't already seen the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's latest production Freaky Friday, now's the time as it closes this weekend.
This musical is perfect for family audiences. When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just 24 hours before mum's big wedding to put things right again.
Freaky Friday, a new musical comedy based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is an hilarious, contemporary update of the classic story in which a mother and daughter see what it means to be a family while experiencing each other's lives firsthand, if only for a day.
Read the full story here: Freaky Friday will be fabulous fun! Parkes M and D's newest show opened on the weekend
Above are some of the scenes we captured on opening night on October 20.
Parkes M and D has also just announced its April-May 2024 production will be Annie.
Audition workshop registrations are now open for kids and adults for Annie, which is being directed by Lyn Townsend and music director Neil Westcott. Auditions will be December 2 and 3.
For information about auditions and the show, head to Parkes M and D's website under 'news'.
