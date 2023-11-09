The town's elderly and less mobile residents have been very lucky to enjoy the presence of a trishaw for 12 months now.
But its volunteer committee, the Parkes chapter of Cycling Without Age, is in need of more volunteer cyclists to keep it moving, especially in the warmer weather.
Cycling Without Age Parkes formed in early 2021 and started fundraising so the town could have a trishaw of its very own. That became a reality in 2022.
A trishaw is a light three-wheeled vehicle with pedals, a type of rickshaw or tricycle designed to carry passengers. It's also electric powered.
It provides a community service by connecting those no longer able to ride for themselves with their community and the outdoors by giving them free rides.
"We get as much enjoyment out of it as they (the passengers) do," said Peter Guppy, the main instigator behind the project and a volunteer cyclist himself.
Parkes man Geoff Wyatt has been a volunteer cyclist since the group's inception and encourages anyone who enjoys the activity to give volunteering a try.
"I used to cycle as a kid and I got back into it when I was about 25," Geoff said.
"I just like cycling and I'm helping people at the same time," he said, explaining why he does it.
The cyclists spend an hour and a half a week at each nursing home in Parkes, and there are three.
"When it's warmer we get more passengers hop on," Peter said.
For those interested in helping out by volunteering their time as a cyclist, can contact Peter on 0448 166 016.
The group also has a Facebook page and an email address: trishawforparkes@gmail.com. More information on what Cycling Without Age is all about can be found at cyclingwithoutage.org.au.
Peter said they now have some volunteers in Forbes taking residents from Jemalong Retirement Village for a ride on the trishaw. He had always hoped he could extend the service to Forbes.
One day he'd like to see Forbes have their own trishaw too.
The group is also fundraising for a special wheelchair attachment to the trishaw to make it that little more easier for the less mobile to hop on for a ride. These attachments are made in Denmark.
