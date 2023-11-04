The Parkes Community Choir celebrated its fifth anniversary on October 19 during one of their regular practice nights at Parkes Public School Hall.
Up to 25-35 members attend the group regularly which meets at the PPS hall from 7pm-8.30pm, every Thursday from weeks 1-8 of each school term.
The Choir formed in 2018 as a response to the crippling drought the Parkes Shire had been suffering for some years. It was an initiative to support mental health and well-being in the community.
The inaugural committee consisted of Kerrie Peden, Colleen Leonard, Sherree Rosser and Sonia Bland. We have been lucky to have been supported by pianists Nerida Wolrige and Pam Parkin over the years.
Parkes Community Choir is a free, fun community activity which runs for the first 8 weeks of each school term.
They hold supper twice a term so members can enjoy a cuppa and a chat. There are no fees or auditions and everyone is welcome.
The group performs for free at public and community events. Recently, PCC welcomed members of the Peak Hill Choir to join us. The group have been lucky enough to have had support from Parkes Shire Council, Northparkes Mines and Rotary.
"Music has always been my passion, we are not a professional group, we definitely do it for the fun," Choir Director Kerry Peden said.
Some of the events that the Parkes Community Choir have performed at this year are, Elvis Gospel Service, Southern Cross Fete, Music That Warms the Soul Concert, Presentation Dinner-Birth to Kindergarten/Paint The Town REaD 25th Anniversary, ABBA Festival Trundle, and Flourish Music School concert.
