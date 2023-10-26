John Carr and Mick Simpson had a good win by 34 shots to 17 in their game against Col Woods and Col Mudie. Woods and Mudie led by 17 shots to 5 at the halfway mark of the game, and seemingly packed their bowls away, not winning another end, as they remained on 17 shots for the remainder of the game, watching on as John and Mick piled 29 shots to nil, over the next 11 ends.