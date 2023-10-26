After a long absence from the greens and with little time to prepare, two of Parkes Bowling and Sport Club's members have shown just how talented they are.
The club hosted the Zone 4 Seniors Pairs in trying conditions over two days on the weekend, with Parkes' Brian Townsend and Mark Dwyer winning the event.
The pair is now eligible to play in the Bowls State Titles final in the Seniors Pairs to be held in Dubbo in March.
"Quite remarkably both Brian and Mark have returned to bowls after long lay-offs," said Marty Tighe from the Parkes Bowling and Sport Club.
"Brian has returned from a knee replacement and Mark returning from an extended holiday, with both having limited time to prepare for the event.
"Congratulations to both Brian and Mark - a great courageous effort."
Twenty-two bowlers took to the rinks last Thursday, enjoying a triples game and 4 games of pairs.
Al Affleck, Graham Dixon and Rob Irving had a close win by 3 shots over George Bradley, Arthur Corbett and Col Mudie in the triples game. Team Irving led 19 shots to 7 after the 12th end, and were just able to hold off a fast- finishing Mudie team, who managed to narrow the lead to just 2 shots on the 18th end. Robs' team won 24 shots to 21.
Col Miller and Tony Riordan had an impressive win by 7 shots against Brian Townsend and Gary McPhee. Col and Tony established a 7 shot margin early in the game and were good enough to hold that margin until the last end, winning by 29 shots to 22.
Rob Tinker and Col Hayward had a mis-match of a game against John Carr and Ian Simpson, with Rob and Col winning by a big margin, as John and Ian struggled to win just a few ends.
John Corcoran led for John Wright in their game against Ray Jones and John Ward. Corcoran and Wright bowled very consistently early and were able to meet every challenge from Ray and John, to win by 21 shots to 15.
The final pairs game between the normally mighty Mal Porter and Steve Ryan against Mike Valentine and Mick Simpson resulted in a 10 shot win to Mike and Mick, winning by 22 shots to 12. Team Simpson had a big lead early in the game and restricted Mal and Steve to winning just 8 of the 21 ends, Mike and Mick enjoyed win over quality opponents.
Six games of pairs were played on Saturday, with numbers depleted by Zone events at both clubs and very hot windy conditions.
Jo Simpson and Rob Irving had a stirring win over Noel Johnstone and John Wright after scoring 6 shots on the 18th end to take the lead by 1 shot. Meeting the challenge head-on, Noel and John scored 2 shots on the 20th end, to regain the lead by 1 shot. The Village Mayor, Irving and his protégé Lead Bowler Jo Simpson, scored 2 shots on the final end, to win by 24 shots to 23 in a very good game, played under trying conditions.
John Carr and Mick Simpson had a good win by 34 shots to 17 in their game against Col Woods and Col Mudie. Woods and Mudie led by 17 shots to 5 at the halfway mark of the game, and seemingly packed their bowls away, not winning another end, as they remained on 17 shots for the remainder of the game, watching on as John and Mick piled 29 shots to nil, over the next 11 ends.
Jim Blake and John Ward played a close game against Arthur Corbett and Mike Valentine, with Jim and John winning a good game, by 19 shots to 16. The scores were level at 10 shots each after 12 ends, however Jim and John finished over the top of Arthur and Mike, to win by 3 shots in another entertaining game.
