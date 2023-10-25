It's official, Parkes Tennis is the most outstanding tennis club or venue in country NSW.
The local club was named among this year's winners at the Tennis NSW Awards in Lidcombe on October 19.
And it's an accolade, and hence a service they provide to the entire shire, the Parkes Tennis committee is very proud of.
Tennis NSW development officer for the Central West Region Dylan Dwyer acknowledged the work the small but dedicated volunteer committee at the Parkes Tennis Club has put into running a club 12 months of the year, every year, and nominated them in the 2023 Club of the Year - Country - category.
Three finalists were narrowed down from a strong list of nominees from throughout the state: Parkes, Total Tennis Lake Macquarie and Empire Bay Tennis Club.
Here's what Tennis NSW had to say about Parkes:
'While the NSW coastline might stretch for more than 2000 kilometres, the state is more red dirt than sand and when you venture five hours west, almost to the geographical centre of NSW, there's a town of 10,000 people in the Central West known as the 'Home of The Dish' and Australia's 'world famous Elvis Festival'; but it's the tennis club, boasting 15 synthetic grass courts which sits at the heart of the Parkes community where the welcome mat is always out and there's a genuine human-connectedness fostering a strong sense of belonging and experiencing what it means to live and breathe country sport.
'Parkes Tennis Club prides itself on boasting a diverse committee of dedicated volunteers with different perspectives, experiences and creative ideas who feel listened to, supported and frequently recognised for the work they do.
'Social and print media shows how valuable the tennis community and families are to the club and this has seen more engagement, people eager to go above and beyond, and enthusiastic about contributing to the ongoing success of the club and the pivotal role tennis plays in the Parkes Shire.'
Club secretary Toni Unger and her son Mitch were on hand to receive the award and in her acceptance speech with MC Todd Woodbridge, Toni spoke about Parkes Tennis being one of the few sports in Parkes that runs all year round and there's something for everyone regardless of ability, age or ethnicity.
"While we are excited and proud of the work we do to service the Parkes Shire and the multitude of programs we offer, there's still much more to be done," club president Helen Magill said.
"Our 12 court resurfacing project which commenced March 2021 is very much at a standstill with Parkes Shire Council. We have four courts which have been completed and eight courts which, after two and a half years, have multiple defects including flawed base works and sadly we are still waiting for council to rectify."
Parkes Tennis' current hard-working committee includes president Helen Magill, vice president Tony Goodrick, treasurer Leanne Arndell, secretary Toni Unger, committee - Lyn Pengilly, Greg Magill, Brendon Hunt, James Cain, Yolanda Forsyth, Catherine Forbes and patron Hedley Nicholson.
