'While the NSW coastline might stretch for more than 2000 kilometres, the state is more red dirt than sand and when you venture five hours west, almost to the geographical centre of NSW, there's a town of 10,000 people in the Central West known as the 'Home of The Dish' and Australia's 'world famous Elvis Festival'; but it's the tennis club, boasting 15 synthetic grass courts which sits at the heart of the Parkes community where the welcome mat is always out and there's a genuine human-connectedness fostering a strong sense of belonging and experiencing what it means to live and breathe country sport.