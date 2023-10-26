A very blustery and warm day greeted PGC members for the first playing of the club championships on the revamped course.
With the winds gusting to 50km/h plus scoring would be difficult for the 99 players in the men's Terry Bros Furniture, Bedding & Floorcoverings event and the ladies Archwell Constructions, Mark Kelly, Lyn Davison, Parkes Services Club and ProKonnect event. These are our regular annual sponsors, and we appreciate their year on year support and sponsorship.
In the A grade scratch, as was expected, our 2 premier young golfers kicked off the event in great style with Jack Elliott carding a 2 over par 74 to be chased in by Aaron Wilkie with a 75. Jack got out early in the morning and put the target there for the rest of the field to fire at.
With a strong northerly blowing the big hitters in the club made short work of the down wind holes. Aaron hit off mid morning and came in with a 75 and playing partner and long-time contender Riall Harrison hit a solid 77.
The other major finishers were Wayne Parker with a sterling 80 and Charlie Kaehler, Stephen Riley and Michael Thomas carding 82's. In the net Peter Bristol was the surprise leader with a 69, followed in by the guns in Jack Elliott, Riall Harrison and Michael Thomas.
In B grade it was Mick Smith leading the way with an 86 but only getting there on a countback from young gun Simon Hogan. It was a great battle between the rising star and the maturing old gun. Torin Hando on 89 is poised as is Aaron Drabsch on 90. In the B Grade net Mick again prevailed with a 70 net again leading in Simon on 72 and Torin with a 73.
In C grade Michael Dellaca sprung out of the gates and shot a good 91 to lead Craig Dunn by 3 strokes and Brendon Simpson a further 3 strokes behind. Michael is a big tournament player and recently just lost out on the Hunter trip to players well under his handicap, so he is up for the big pressure event. In the net, Craig reversed the fortunes and lead the field with a 68. Todd Huntly posted a robust 69 and Michael was one further back.
The ladies A grade scratch round 1 Catherine Coates fired a commendable 77 off the stick to have a whopping 14 stroke lead from Dale Matthews and Anita Medcalf, with Colleen Staples a further shot behind. Catherine has been a great addition to town and is setting the bar high for both herself and the field to chase. In the net event Dale took out the day with a 71, followed in by Colleen on a 72.
In the ladies B grade Leone Stevenson posted a handy 99 and let the other player's chase, with Frankie Cock back on 104 the best of them and Marg Hogan on 109. In the net event Leone again took out the prize with a 76 net, followed in one stroke behind by Frankie.
In the ladies C grade Sue Holman was too strong on the day with her 108 leading in Jacque Charlton by 4 shots, but Jacque did reverse that in the net event with her 75 net beating Sue by 1.
The overall ladies day winner was the effervescent Dale Matthews with a 71 net.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - The Idlerite 1st by Riall Harrison at 145cm, the Griffins Leading Edge was Simon Hogan at 231cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Stephen Riley at 94cm, the Harvey Norman 11th not won, and the 18th by Lindsay Elliott at 377cm. The lucrative 4th hole was won by Simon Hogan at 231cm this week.
Ball winners were C.Wheeler 68, Todd Huntly, D. Edwards 69, Riall Harrison, Michael Thomas 70, A.Wheeler, Max Medlyn, J.Epplestun 71, Simon Hogan, Colleen Staples 72.
In the Captain verse President this week was a 181 to 173 Cath getting President Dave again.
Round 2 was contested on Sunday with the temperatures down and the prevailing wind from the west and occasionally south west, this gave all the indications of the scoring heating up.
In the A grade scratch event Jack Elliott continued his march forward with another excellent 75 but the chasers had changed with Michael Dumesny and Anthony Riach to the fore with a 76, 77 respectively. Wayne Parker and Aaron Wilkie were next best on 80.
In the net event Anthony won the day with his 70 on a countback from Wayne Powter. So this leaves Jack 5 strokes in front of Aaron going into the last 2 rounds and whilst not insurmountable it will take all of Aaron's skills to bridge the gap.
In B grade it was Torin Hando forging ahead with his 85 the best on the day but only 1 stroke ahead of Beau Tanswell also shooting a solid round, Mick Smith battled on with an 88. Rob Staples played well to record a 68 net and take out the event on the day from Torin on 69 and Beau on 70. This leaves Mick and Torin equal at the top of the pile leading into the last 2 rounds.
In C grade Shaun Bateson hit a great 91 to lead in the field from Michael Dellaca a stroke back and Craig Dunn a further 3 stokes back. In the net event Shaun again cleaned up with the days best, 67, giving him the bragging rights. Craig was thereabouts again with his 70. This leaves Michael leading the field, but as always C grade is where the late swoopers come from and MD will have to be up to his best.
The ladies A grade scratch Catherine Coates again fired the best round with her 82 beating home Anita Medcalf with a commendable 88 off the stick the same score as Kristine Smith having one her best rounds for a while. In the days net event Kristine came out best with a 70 beating Anita on a countback. This leaves Catherine in a commanding position going into the last rounds.
In the ladies B grade Leone Stevenson again played consistently with a 97 beating Cath Kelly by 2 strokes on the day. In the net event Leone swooped the pool yet again with her 73 the best ahead of Jenny Hoye 1 shot back. Looking at Leone's form through 2 rounds it will take a great effort for someone to reel her in.
In the ladies C grade Kaye Inglis had a great day winning both the scratch and net event with 103 and 74 leading Sue Holman by 4 in the scratch and only 1 stroke in the net. Again, the C grade could throw anything up with 2 rounds remaining.
The overall ladies winner on the day was Kristine Smith with a 70 net.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - The Idlerite 1st no winner, the Griffins Leading Edge was Ross Smith at 168cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Tony Hendry at 232cm, the Harvey Norman 11th not won, and the 18th by Simon Hogan at 452cm. The lucrative 4th hole was won by Ross Smith at 168cm.
Ball winners were Craig Dun, Beau Tanswell, Wayne Powter, Anita Medcalf 70, Michael Dumesny, Mick Smith, Michael Dellaca 72.
Next week is the 3rd round club championships sponsored by Terry Bros Furniture, Bedding & Floorcovering, Archwell Construction, Mark Kelly, Lyn Davison, Parkes Services Club and ProKonnect.
