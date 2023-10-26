In C grade Shaun Bateson hit a great 91 to lead in the field from Michael Dellaca a stroke back and Craig Dunn a further 3 stokes back. In the net event Shaun again cleaned up with the days best, 67, giving him the bragging rights. Craig was thereabouts again with his 70. This leaves Michael leading the field, but as always C grade is where the late swoopers come from and MD will have to be up to his best.