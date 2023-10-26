Parkes Champion-Postsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport
In Depth

Jack Elliott the clear frontrunner in first two rounds of Parkes Golf Club championships

By Peter Bristol
October 26 2023 - 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Green tees off during a recent game at the Parkes Golf Club. Photo by Jenny Kingham
John Green tees off during a recent game at the Parkes Golf Club. Photo by Jenny Kingham

2023 Parkes Golf Club Championships

A very blustery and warm day greeted PGC members for the first playing of the club championships on the revamped course.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.