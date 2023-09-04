A Parkes man has been ordered to pay costs for damages and placed on a conditional release order, without conviction after coming before Parkes Local Court on August 10.
Matthew Francis Gerri, 21, of Elizabeth Street pleaded guilty to common assault and destroy/damage property.
Gerri was placed on a conditional release order for 18 months, without conviction for each offence and ordered to pay $200 for damages.
Gerri's solicitor, Matthew Tedeschi told the court his client had turned 21 the night before he committed the offences, had too much to drink and doesn't recall the incident.
During sentencing Magistrate Brett Thomas told Gerri just because he turned 21 didn't mean he could behave that way.
Magistrate Thomas told Gerri if he gets in trouble in the next 18 months he will not hesitate to convict him.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 1:10am on Saturday, July 8, 2023 Gerri was waiting outside a hotel on the corner of Dalton Street and Welcome Street after he had been asked to leave the premises due to an unrelated incident with another patron earlier in the night.
While outside the hotel, Gerri walked along Dalton Street and proceeded to smash six windows of the hotel.
After this, Gerri got into a heated argument with the victim which became physical with Gerri punching the victim multiple times in the face and shoulder area.
The victim grabbed Gerri in self-defence and brought him to the ground, holding him there asking for the police to be called.
The police arrived a short time later to find Gerri still held down by the victim.
The police placed Gerri in handcuffs and placed him under arrest after obtaining witness statements and CCTV footage.
When questioned by police how many drinks he had that night, he said he didn't know.
When asked by police if he smashed the windows and why, Gerri told them he had just lost it and was "pretty sure he did it".
However, Gerri told police he didn't think he had broken six windows.
In regards to the assault, Gerri told police all he could remember was the victim pushing him to the ground and holding him against the ground.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.