No conviction for Matthew Francis Gerri of Parkes for assault and property damage

By Court Reporter
September 5 2023 - 7:00am
Parkes Local Court. File photo
A Parkes man has been ordered to pay costs for damages and placed on a conditional release order, without conviction after coming before Parkes Local Court on August 10.

