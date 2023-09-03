A Sydney man has been sentenced to a term in prison when his matters came before Parkes Local Court on August 10.
David Elhassan,31, of Barker Avenue, Silverwater pleaded guilty to possessing housebreaking implements, goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen, custody of a knife in a public place and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
On each charge of possessing housebreaking implements, goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen, and custody of a knife in a public place, Elhassan was sentenced to two months in prison, to commence August 10.
The two charges of possessing a prohibited drug were dealt with a conviction and dismissed under a Section 10A.
According to police documents tendered in court, around 11:45am on Saturday, May 27, 2023 police were patrolling around Parkes CBD and saw Elhassan and another male leave a known drug location.
The police stopped Elhassan and the other male to speak with them and conduct checks. Elhassan told police he had no identification on him and provided police a different name and date of birth when asked.
Police recognised him as Elhassan and the fact he had two outstanding warrants, and called for another police car to attend. While waiting, police informed him he was going to be searched as they believed he had prohibited drugs in his possession.
Elhassan told police he just had cannabis in his pocket and handed it to police. Nothing else was found on him, however later checks of his bag identified three cannabis seeds in a small resealable bag, eight women's wristwatches, a small multi-tool with a pull out knife, small scales and housebreaking implements including bolt cutters, pliers and a screwdriver.
When questioned, Elhassan told police the cannabis and cannabis seeds where his, however the bag and contents were not his and he had collected it from an address in Bogan Street.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.