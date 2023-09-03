A Parkes man has been convicted and fined in his absence when his two charges of possessing a prohibited drug came before Parkes Local Court on August 10.
Grant John Danson, 32, of Coleman Street was convicted and fined $300 on each matter.
According to police documents tendered in court, around 4:27pm on June 7, 2023 police stopped Danson as he was driving north along Lorking Street, Parkes for random testing.
He returned a negative result to the breath test. While doing the test, police noticed a small resealable bag containing white crystals on the floor between his feet.
The police asked him to exit the car and searched him and the car.
The bag of white crystals was seized, which later was found to be methylamphetamine, along with a small resealable bag containing cannabis, which was found in the centre console.
Danson admitted to owning the cannabis, but not the methylamphetamine, police said.
The drugs were weighed, with the cannabis coming in at 5.1 grams and the methylamphetamine at 0.4 grams.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.