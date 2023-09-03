Parkes Champion-Post
Grant John Danson of Parkes convicted, fined in his absence for drug possession

By Court Reporter
September 3 2023 - 12:24pm
File photo.
A Parkes man has been convicted and fined in his absence when his two charges of possessing a prohibited drug came before Parkes Local Court on August 10.

