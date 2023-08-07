A man has been charged following an investigation into an alleged aggravated robbery in Parkes last month.
About 5pm on Monday, July 17 a man attended a home on Moulden Street, Parkes, where he allegedly threatened a 35-year-old occupant and demanded cash, while armed with a knife.
NSW Police further allege he assaulted the occupant before making further demands to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash.
Upon arrival at the ATM, the 35-year-old man ran from the location and contacted police.
The other man fled the location in a utility. The car was later found on the riverbank near Narromine the next day, and was seized for forensic examination.
Following inquiries, about 2.50pm on August 4, officers attended a hospital on Myall Street, Dubbo, arresting a 40-year-old man.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with aggravated robbery and deprive person of liberty.
The man was refused bail on Saturday to reappear at Parkes Local Court on September 21.
