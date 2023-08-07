Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Meals on Wheels has new home and celebrates 60th anniversary

Christine Little
By Christine Little
August 7 2023
What began as a vision about four years ago has become reality for Parkes Meals on Wheels who have moved into their new home.

