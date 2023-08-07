What began as a vision about four years ago has become reality for Parkes Meals on Wheels who have moved into their new home.
The long-running local charity officially moved into their new premises, which is in the old cafe building at 23 Forbes Road, on the corner of Callaghan Street, on July 21.
And that's not the only thing that's new for Parkes Meals on Wheels - since April, they have started to produce their own hot meals again, something that hasn't been done for more than 30 years.
Their own big, beautiful, fully functional kitchen is allowing them do it.
This year is the year for such new challenges, adventures and milestones with Parkes Meals on Wheels turning 60.
They'll be having a grand opening and gala day, tying in celebrating their 60th anniversary too, at their new location on September 1.
Representatives from NSW Meals on Wheels will be in attendance, as will some local dignitaries.
Parkes Meals on Wheels had been at their former location at the old Post Office building for nearly five years.
It was about four years ago service manager Gill Kinsela had a vision to become more independent and reliable.
"We used to get our hot meals from the Parkes Services Club," she said.
"We've gone back to our grassroots... I wanted to be totally independent, and more competitive and reliable in this forever changing world.
"We made the vision for 2025 [to achieve this], we're two years ahead which is great."
Gill and her team couldn't be more excited about being in their new and bigger home.
"This opportunity came up and was too good to pass," she said.
It's not only equipped with a fully functional kitchen, it has bigger freezers and storage areas and room for offices.
They also have their own car park with access from both Forbes Road and Callaghan Street.
"While we've been packing up and moving the service has still been going," Gill said.
"We're very happy, it's all a challenge and we're still finding our feet.
"We're hoping for a smooth transition but it will take about six to nine months to settle in."
Gill has been leading her team in Parkes for seven years now and they cater for weekly and fortnightly clients.
"We're still getting our frozen meals from Bathurst Meals on Wheels - we do 150 frozen meals a week and 120 to 150 hot meals a week.
"And we have about 180 volunteers.
"We don't charge fees - what the client gets, we only charge for their meals."
For anyone wishing to support Parkes Meals on Wheels and donate money to help keep the service running, you can visit them at their new premises in Forbes Road.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
