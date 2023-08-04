Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Storm water network being upgraded in Reid Street, Parkes

By Newsroom
Updated August 4 2023 - 8:06pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's been plenty happening in Reid Street in east Parkes and it's all to upgrade its storm water network. Picture by Parkes Shire Council
There's been plenty happening in Reid Street in east Parkes and it's all to upgrade its storm water network. Picture by Parkes Shire Council

There's been a whole lot of work in Reid Street in east Parkes and if you've been wondering what it's all about, here's what's been happening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.