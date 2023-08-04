There's been a whole lot of work in Reid Street in east Parkes and if you've been wondering what it's all about, here's what's been happening.
The area is getting an upgrade to the storm water network, undertaken along Reid Street, between Renshaw McGirr Way and East Street.
Parkes Shire Council has updated the community on the work, saying it's progressing well but due to some inclement weather and unsuitable ground conditions, the project has experienced some minor delays.
The completion date for the project has been extended from August 25 to September 15, weather permitting.
"As council has encountered rock during excavation works, intermittent use of a rock hammer will be required which will be limited to the hours of 8:30am to 3pm daily, to minimise disruption," council said.
The works continue to be completed under a road closure during the day between 7am and 5pm and re-opened outside these hours with changed traffic conditions.
Residents and businesses are requested to exercise caution at all times when around the work area and to follow the instructions of Traffic Control staff on site.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.