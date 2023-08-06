Parkes Champion-Post
Spicer Oval upgrades officially complete in special day for Parkes rugby and cricket

Christine Little
By Christine Little
August 7 2023 - 9:48am
It's official, the long-awaited upgrades to Spicer Oval which has included the construction of a clubhouse and undercover seating, is complete and open to the community.

