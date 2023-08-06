It's official, the long-awaited upgrades to Spicer Oval which has included the construction of a clubhouse and undercover seating, is complete and open to the community.
Representatives of Parkes Shire Council, the Parkes Rugby community, Parkes cricket community, NSW Government and local MPs came together on July 29 to recognise the moment.
These included Neece Carrigan from the Office of Sport, Department of Regional NSW Central West Economic Development Manager Kelly Hendry, and Central West Rugby CEO Jarrod Simpson.
And while the new facility has been in use for some months now, the official opening was still just as special as it was when the Parkes Boars Rugby Union Club were handed the keys to their first clubhouse.
The fit-for-purpose facility has been built with function in mind, said council's Director of Operations Ben Howard, who oversaw the project.
Standing at 48m by 15m in size, it hosts four changerooms, a function room and kitchen, as well as room for 300 seats undercover to watch matches of both rugby and cricket - which is a gamechanger for the two sports wishing to attract more interest and spectators to their games.
The facility is supported by a new carpark as well as new lighting, most of which has been grant funded.
The project received $900,000 from the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program as well as $1,628,081 from the NSW Government's Resources for Regions program Round 7.
Parkes Boars contributed $27,000 and local sporting grants were secured for $8000, with the project totalling $2,677,000.
It gives Parkes Rugby a home ground facility for the first time in 15 years.
Rugby has had no amenities building, no clubhouse and no lights to train under for more than a decade and thanks to a number of grants, they now have these facilities to support current and future users.
The four changerooms also enables the club to adequately support female rugby players, a growing sport across the globe and who have added a whole new dimension to the Parkes Boars.
Mr Howard said it's become the benchmark for them to work from for other facilities into the future and is a testament to the rugby club.
"Today is a special day not only for Parkes Rugby and Parkes Cricket but the wider community," Mr Howard said on July 29.
"Days like this don't just happen, there's been a significant amount of work and significant amount of financial contribution.
"I'd like to acknowledge council's grants team led by Sally Chapman who put in a significant contribution of work.
"The [amount of applications they look after] is the biggest it's ever been.
"Council looks forward to pitching for larger events."
Mayor of Parkes Shire Ken Keith OAM, an avid supporter of both sports, is thrilled with the new facility.
"It is my pleasure to congratulate the Parkes Rugby Union Club on the realisation of their long-held dream of a clubhouse and home base at Spicer Oval," he said.
"I would like to acknowledge the Australian Government's contribution through the LRCI Program and the State Government's grant contribution through the Resources for Regions which have made this possible.
"Council is proud to support this project which will also benefit the cricket fraternity."
Cr Keith said the project has encouraged council to develop a master plan of the area to include Pioneer and Northparkes ovals, which are home to several other sports.
"Originally we wanted to develop Spicer Oval into two football fields with the cricket pitch in between the two so players weren't landing on a hard pitch," he said.
"Unfortunately funding hasn't allowed us to do that but maybe that could be stage two (of further upgrades) in the future.
"I'd like to bring tribute to Allan Ryan of Parkes Rugby who's done a sensational job in helping this facility grow and making sure rugby was getting exactly what they wanted behind the scenes.
"Thank you to everyone who had an input, financial and physical."
A dream that began 30 years ago, Mr Ryan admitted they didn't think this was "ever going to happen".
"How good is this?" He said on the day.
"As I look around the room I see seven or eight past presidents. Blokes this is for you.
"Good on you for sticking it out all these years.
"My first memory of this oval was at a primary school gala day... I remember the children standing in a circle so the one in the middle could get changed.
"That's because we had unusable changerooms.
"We borrowed a food van from the Nock family because we couldn't use the canteen.
"That's what it was like."
Mr Ryan said a few years after that they eventually gave up and moved to another field, extremely grateful to those sporting clubs allowing them in.
"Council workers would come in and take the goal posts out at Northparkes Oval so AFL could play," he said.
"It wasn't easy but everyone got through it.
"We now have three clubhouses and three fields in a row. Council can start attracting those bigger competitions.
"The club will now be able to host competition games with a clubhouse and facilities that we can be proud of.
"The club will be able to decorate the building with colour and memorabilia to celebrate the current and past history."
Mr Ryan's speech particularly focused on how important having a facility like this and a home was for the next generation of footy players.
"It's very hard to attract people to your sport when you don't have a clubhouse," he said.
"Players won't have to run up the field to the caravan park so they can get changed anymore and certainly they won't have to form a little circle."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.