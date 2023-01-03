From the legendary band Daddy Cool whose 1971 number one anthem Eagle Rock smashed all previous sales records in Australia, to the 1977 formation of Mondo Rock, delivering 80s hits 'Cool World', 'State of The Heart', 'Chemistry', 'No Time', and 'Come Said The Boy' and into the 21st century as a solo performer, producer and songwriter, Wilson has never been out of the limelight.

