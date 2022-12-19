Parkes Champion-Post

Newell Highway road works include 'heavy duty' surface to withstand future flooding

By Renee Powell
Updated December 19 2022 - 8:31pm, first published 8:30pm
Transport for NSW built earth bunds on the sides of the Newell Highway and pumped water off before beginning resurfacing works. The road needs heavy duty asphalt in a thicker layer so to withstand future inundation.

Flood-prone areas of the Newell Highway are being paved with a thicker layer of heavy duty asphalt in a bid to build a road surface that doesn't fall apart when it's flooded.

Local News

