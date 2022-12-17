Double demerit points will be in force for 11 days over the Christmas and new year period to improve road safety during the holiday season.
Double demerit points will run from Friday, December 23 to Monday, January 2 2023 inclusive for all speeding, seatbelt, motorcycle helmet and mobile phone offences.
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor said double demerit points have proven to be an effective road safety initiative to make holiday travel safer for everyone on NSW's roads.
"Since double demerit points were introduced in 1997 there have been significant reductions in fatal crashes over the holiday periods, including Christmas/New Year, Easter and long weekends," she said.
"The scheme is designed to encourage safe and responsible driving. Working in conjunction with financial penalties, double demerit points provide a strong incentive to drive within the law.
"Traffic on roads to popular holiday destinations, increases by up to 50 per cent during the Christmas and New Year holiday period, so it is important to obey all the road rules and drive safely.
"Drivers should be warned they are at greatest risk of losing their licence during this period. There will be more police on the roads and therefore more chance of getting caught and losing points."
Ms Suitor urges all drivers to be patient on the roads and take care.
"Be aware of the early warning signs of driver fatigue, stick to the speed limit and drive to the conditions, wear your seatbelt and ensure your passengers are all restrained, reduce distractions in the car and avoid mixing alcohol/drugs with driving," she said.
"We want everyone to have a happy and safe Christmas with their families - please obey the road rules and drive safely."
