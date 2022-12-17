Parkes Champion-Post

Double demerit points in force for 11 days from December 23 for your safety

By Newsroom
December 18 2022 - 7:30am
Double demerit points will be in force for 11 days from Friday, December 23 to Monday, January 2, 2023 for your safety. File picture

Double demerit points will be in force for 11 days over the Christmas and new year period to improve road safety during the holiday season.

