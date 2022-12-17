Parkes Champion-Post

Matters of the State with Phil Donato: Looking back on tough end to 2022

By Member for Orange Phil Donato
December 17 2022 - 11:23pm
This year was all hands on deck, as communities responded to the floods in the Orange electorate, Phil Donato himself helping to fill sandbags. Picture supplied

Why I went independent...

Last week I announced my resignation from the NSW Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party, and I will now continue to represent you as a true independent - allegiant to our country communities.

