I have been amazed at the stories of survival and the people who also risked their own peril to save people from the floodwaters. I'm so proud to represent our communities, which are filled with amazing Aussies who continue to do amazing things for their fellow Aussies. The volunteer effort has been incredible; people have descended on Eugowra, Canowindra, Forbes, Parkes and surrounding areas from across Australia, and even from abroad.