By chance the winner of the grand prize of the Parkes CWA's 100 years celebration raffle was in the room at the time her name was drawn from the barrel.
A very surprised Cr Marg Applebee attended the drawing at the Parkes Services Club on December 11 to support Parkes CWA in rounding out the centenary celebrations of the Country Women's Association of NSW.
Marg won a Sydney weekend away worth $3850, donated by the Parkes Services Club and coordinated by Travel Managers Australia.
"It's (the raffle) the pinnacle of our 100 year celebration of CWA in NSW and the Services Club is a worthy support of community services in Parkes," said Ann Olson from Parkes CWA.
"They've always supported us over many years, they kindly let us use their boardroom for our meetings.
"The club supports most clubs and community groups in Parkes."
There were 12 prizes up for grabs in the raffle, with the second, third and fourth major prizes - $500 vouchers - going to Colin Caskin (Telescope Tyres), Lyn Kennedy and Jenny Kingham (both Matthews Williams Lawyers vouchers).
Fifth prize was a wheelbarrow from Bunnings to Peter Guppy and $100 vouchers to Chris Munn (Parkes IGA), Ben McNaughton (Agriwest Parkes) and Joe Rix (Buttabeef Butchery). Ninth prize, a Bodyshop hamper from Aimee Egan to Tracey Glasson, 10th gift hamper from Parkes News and Gifts to Kay Newbigging, 11th gold earrings from Nangar Gems to Peter Green and 12th Posh Knots by Jessica Macdonald to Helen Della Ca.
"Parkes CWA has been revitalised with a young committee and membership who have been busy raising funds and hosting events," Ann said.
"This year alone, in the 100th year of CWA of NSW we held a fashion parade and high tea, supported community events such as the Christmas street parade and carnival and car club rallies, held street stalls and a Pink lamington drive, and supported the Carers Cupboard.
"Care, that's the motto of CWA - we care for the health of women and children in rural areas."
Parkes CWA also donated $500 to the Eugowra Children's Centre, collected from general fundraising.
Parkes CWA will celebrate its own centenary in 2024, with plans for more exciting celebrations to take place then.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
