Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes CWA announces raffle winners, concluding NSW centenary celebrations of CWA

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated December 19 2022 - 4:02pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winner of the grand prize Cr Marg Applebee, Lisa Bicket, Parkes CWA president Alice Milne, Parkes Services Club president Dorothy Charlton, Julie Macaulay, Susan Collins and Ann Olson at the drawing of the raffle. Picture by Christine Little

By chance the winner of the grand prize of the Parkes CWA's 100 years celebration raffle was in the room at the time her name was drawn from the barrel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.