Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's original musical Turning Tables wrapped up after three rocking weekends.
The production premiered on July 2, wowing audiences with renditions of popular songs and a story that was a little different from as early as rehearsals.
The musical was written and directed by Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's Lyn Townsend.
We were there to capture a few social and production photos from the July 10 matinee.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
