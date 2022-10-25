Neighbourhood Central says thank you to all who made NAIDOC celebrations possible

The annual NAIDOC celebrations were on September 24 at Bushman's Hill, and it was a great success.
This year the theme was Get Up! Show Up! Stand Up! And honours Indigenous people, their culture, and the need for remembering the past while striving for the future.
This event would not have happened if not for the generous support shown by community members and organisations.
In appreciation of this support, Neighbourhood Central has presented awards to the individuals and organisations which, without their help, the day would not have gone ahead.
These included (in alphabetical order):
Benevolent Society, Currajong Disabilities, Dyagang dance group, Harding - Jade and Chelsea, Fortescue mining, Mid Lachlan Housing, Northparkes Mines, NSW Police, Parkes AECG, Parkes High - Wiradjuri Guwals, Parkes Shire Council, Parkes Rotary Club, Parkes Shire Concert Band, Pulse Gym Coffee Van, Rural Fire Service and Spuddy Buddy.
Neighbourhood Central would like to thank all who contributed to making the day a success and remind the community Aboriginal Project Officer, Micheal Anderson, is here to help the community in any way he can.
