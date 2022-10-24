The wildly popular Return and Earn scheme is set to expand to include glass wine and spirits bottles and larger containers.
The scheme has already seen more than eight billion containers returned since it began in 2017. Parkes' collection point, in the Woolworths car park, arrived in 2019.
Public consultation is now open on the planned expansion, which would see up to an additional 400 million eligible bottles recycled each year, including 233 million glass bottles.
The expansion will include almost all beverage containers between 150ml and three litres accepted for a refund, such as wine and spirits in glass bottles, cordials and juice concentrate, and larger containers up to three litres of beverages already in the scheme like flavoured milk, fruit and vegetable juice, cask wine and sachets.
Plain milk and health tonics would continue to be excluded from the scheme because they are not containers people usually consume 'on the go' when outside or away from home.
The containers eligible for a refund are those that are most commonly found as litter in our streets, beaches, waterways and parks across NSW.
People can continue to recycle non-eligible containers in their kerbside recycling bin.
"We already accept beer, cider and a range of other beverage containers through Return and Earn, and now we are looking to include glass wine and spirits bottles and larger drink containers," Minister for Environment James Griffin said.
"Return and Earn began as a litter reduction tool, and since then, it's become incredibly popular with almost 80 per cent of adults in NSW having used the scheme, which has more than 620 return points across the state."
The scheme has delivered $800 million in refunds to the people of NSW and more than $35 million in donations to community groups and charities, which in all has helped to reduce drink container litter by 52 per cent.
"The scheme expansion would boost recycling rates, reduce landfill, and supercharge our push towards a circular economy in NSW," Mr Griffin said.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority will be holding targeted stakeholder information sessions and webinars in the coming months around NSW so a transition can be as smooth as possible for new suppliers to the scheme.
The discussion paper Driving NSW's circular economy is available at https://yoursay.epa.nsw.gov.au/ and is open for consultation until December 2.
For more information about Return and Earn visit www.returnandearn.org.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
