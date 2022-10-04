Residents' opportunity to have a final say in the future development of the Middleton area in Parkes is in its last days.
Parkes Shire Council's draft Middleton Master Plan has been on public exhibition for more than a month for residents to provide feedback before its finalised.
This document will guide the future development of Middleton to ensure this new 'residential release' area supports population growth and enhances the liveability of the Middleton community.
It will also set out a plan to provide a high quality, sustainable, accessible, and coordinated delivery of public infrastructure.
Earlier this year, council invited the Parkes community to share their ideas to assist with the development of a master plan for Middleton.
Council reported that as part of this consultation, a total of 46 surveys were completed and 163 visitors used the 'Map It Tool' during the exhibition phase, with multiple areas in the Middleton area being highlighted with a pin and commentary.
Following this consultation, council's Director Planning and Community Services Brendan Hayes said all feedback was collated to develop the draft Middleton Master Plan.
Council is seeking further feedback from the community to ensure they have captured the feedback correctly before the plan is presented to councillors later in the year to consider its adoption.
"The feedback we received from the community will not only enable us to put a plan in place for infrastructure and services that can support the Middleton residential release areas, but to also enhance liveability for the existing Middleton residential area," Mr Hayes said.
"There is so much potential for the Middleton area and this is reflective in the feedback we received from the community."
The master plan focuses on areas of development, including recreational and open spaces, sewage and water infrastructure, roads and walkways, vegetation, hazards, access to public facilities and commercial usage.
"We are encouraging our community to review the draft Middleton Master Plan and provide any further feedback you may have," Mayor Ken Keith said.
Visit council's YourSay Parkes engagement platform or alternatively, you can submit your comments in writing via email to council@parkes.nsw.gov.au or by mail to: The General Manager, Parkes Shire Council, PO Box 337, Parkes NSW 2870.
Feedback closes on Friday, October 7.
