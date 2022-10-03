Parkes Champion-Post

Ray White Central West Group recognised for top performance at national Ray White Rural and Livestock Awards

By Newsroom
Updated October 3 2022 - 10:18am, first published 9:56am
The Ray White Central West Group who made the trek to the Gold Coast for the conference and awards, back, Kim Watts, Brendon Allegri, Oscar Freeman, Paddy Ward and Nick Kelly; front, Tracie Robertson, Tania Cole, Talesha Dunn, Naomi Worland, Maigan Robertson and Madeline Swan. Picture supplied

The Ray White Central West Group, which is made up of four offices across Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and West Wyalong, is among the top performing agencies in the country.

