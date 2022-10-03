The Ray White Central West Group, which is made up of four offices across Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and West Wyalong, is among the top performing agencies in the country.
The group, who is led by principal Tracie Robertson from Parkes, has been recognised for their overall performance in the 2021/22 financial year at the annual national Ray White Rural and Livestock Awards.
Eleven of the 24 Ray White Central West team members embarked on a trip to the Gold Coast in August to represent the group, joining more than 2800 Ray White agents from across Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia for a two day 'Connect 2022' conference, which coincided with the awards.
Up to 260 guests gathered for the awards to recognise the achievements of the top offices and individuals throughout the rural and livestock network.
The Ray White Central West Group was ranked number three in the Top Rural Office category for settled commission and was the second highest auction office in the Excellence in Auction category.
Parkes residential sales specialist Nick Kelly was individually recognised in the Top Auction Performer category, coming in at number two in the entire network.
Nick said being named among the best performing auction agents in the Ray White Group was a huge honour.
"I am so thrilled," he said.
"The team and I have worked extraordinarily hard and it is so wonderful to be recognised as one of the best performing agents, not only in the rural network but within the Ray White Group.
"This award not only recognises the success of the past year, it is also great motivation to work even harder in the coming year.
After another impressive year, rural property and water sales specialist Kim Watts was named in the highly competitive list of top 10 performers based on settled commission ranking number five in the network.
Also making it on the highly contended list was Condobolin-based rural property agent Paddy Ward, at number seven in the network.
Paddy received a nomination for the Community Contribution Award for 2021-22, placing him in the top five candidates, while Madeline Swan, head of marketing across the four locations, was nominated in the Administrators of the Year category.
In the property management space, Lee Marsh was honoured for her loyalty and service after 15 years and Maigan Robertson was nominated in the Property Managers of the Year category.
Brendon Allegri, residential sales specialist based in Forbes, was rewarded for his tenure within the group, celebrating his 10th year with Ray White.
Brendon said the award was a wonderful way to celebrate the career milestone.
"It has been an incredible and rewarding career with Ray White, and I am so honoured to be recognised for the years I have spent here," he said.
Ray White Rural and Livestock managing director Stephen Nell opened the night and was excited they could finally come together again after two years of online awards due to Covid.
He was also thrilled to mention that the night's awards were he largest gathering of Ray White Rural and Livestock members in its history.
"What's been achieved by this company in recent times is nothing short of remarkable," he said.
"It was only five short years ago when our trading value sat at just over $1.2 billion and a bit over 1300 transactions annually. This year, we've traded in excess of $4.4 billion and just on 5500 transactions.
"This is a combination of a number of things - the highlights being the skill of our agents and the growth of our membership numbers.
"Our company now finds itself having moved so significantly forward we are now the market leader in Australia for rural and lifestyle property, and that is something that we should all be immensely proud of."
The conference was closed in style with elegant expressions of white with 'A Night of White Party'.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.