HOUSING, or lack thereof, is without a doubt the biggest issue for many Parkes residents in both the short and long term, but the Parkes Shire Council has taken a huge step to help recitfy what is now a nationwide issue, with the development of the Middleton Master Plan. The Parkes Housing Strategy in 2021 identified areas of Parkes for future residential housing development, and Middleton was identified as an area to support residential growth, due to its proximity to infrastructure services and the urban area of Parkes. At the Ordinary Council Meeting on March 15, council resolved to progress the development of a housing master plan for Middleton. This essentially means that new blocks in two specific areas of Middleton will be designated as 'residential release areas', and infrastructure will be put in place to maximise the aesthetic appeal and liveability. Council's director of planning and community services, Brendan Hayes, said at the meeting this was no far-off dream either - developing the mastre plan is a huge priority for the council and something he believes is very appealing to developers. "We are very focused on delivering this master plan as a matter of urgency," he said earlier this month. "Council's intent is to provide a master plan that which any land owner would be confident a development could be carried out in a certain way. "The discussions we have had have been positive, particularly around the certainty of development and the contributions being visual...a developer wants to know what they are paying for. "The concept of Middleton itself, and the connectivity, rejuvenation and possible activation of passive and active recreation in the area has all been taken on very well. "I would be confident to say that developers are seeing the big picture, and I believe they are prepared to go on the ride with us," said Mr Hayes. The development of this Master Plan is undertaken in three key stages: The council are now inviting members of the community to share their ideas to assist with the development of the master plan. Mr Hayes said it was crucial to consult the community on projects such as this to ensure the correct services and infrastructure can be put in place for the residential area. "Before development can proceed in this area, it is important that Council put a plan in place for infrastructure and services that can support the Middleton residential release areas and enhance liveability for the existing Middleton residential area," he said. "There is a lot of potential for the improvement of the Middleton area that could benefit residents for many years to come. This is a great opportunity for residents to share their thoughts on what they truly want for the future of the Middleton area." The master plan will focus on many areas of development, including: recreational and open spaces, sewage and water infrastructure, roads and walkways, vegetation, hazards, access to public facilities and commercial usage. It is important that infrastructure is developed in a coordinated and efficient manner, and with an eye on the future, said mayor Ken Keith OAM. "We are inviting the community to share what you love about Middleton, what you don't like and any ideas you have for improving the area," said Cr Keith. "These ideas will assist in developing a master plan, which will then be presented back to the community for further feedback and consultation. "It (the master plan) does incorporate a potential for a southern ring road in the future, which will be important for heavy vehicles and also allows for a safe continuation of stormwater flow through PAC Park," Cr Keith said. A recently released report from Infrastructure Australia - 'Regional Strengths and Infrastructure Gaps' - reinforced the notion that housing is the biggest infrastructure problem across regional Australia, highlighting why the council considers this master plan 'a matter of urgency'. "Availability, diversity and affordability of housing is needed to meet the growing and changing demands of regional Australian communities," the report found. "Local stakeholders across regional Australia highlighted a lack of appropriate housing as being a major constraint in attracting and retaining skilled workers to the regions, many of which are already experiencing skills shortages. "Poor housing availability, diversity and affordability in the regions is inhibiting capacity for population and economic growth." READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - 'Feel the wind in your hair' on a trishaw ride through Parkes - Rural Fire Service calls for burn-off caution in hot, dry conditions - Jack Scoble Scholarship winners announced Combine that with the significant rental pressures in Parkes, and it's clear just how crucial this Middleton development can be for our future. An international review by the University of NSW found regional areas like Parkes have suffered from big rent rises and a lack of availability since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the year to September 2021, average asking rents rose by 12.5 per cent for regional areas, compared with 7.5 per cent for the eight capital cities. That's how important this master plan and project is for Parkes - so it is crucial to provide the council with feedback so we can proceed post haste! Big current and future employers for the Newell Highway Bypass, Brightmark Recycling Plant and Northparkes Mine have to house people somewhere - and increasingly it is harder to find permanent or short-term accomodation. To have your say, visit www.yoursay.parkes.nsw.gov.au to submit your comments and ideas via the mapping tool. Alternatively, you can submit your comments in writing via email to council@parkes.nsw.gov.au or by mail to: The General Manager, Parkes Shire Council, PO Box 337, Parkes NSW 2870. Feedback closes Sunday, April 24.

