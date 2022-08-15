All Australians will share in the pride rightly felt by Vietnam veterans this Thursday when they commemorate their annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day.
The Vietnam War may still be a conflict which excites some controversy but with very little relevance in a formal acknowledgement of, and the giving of honour to, men and women who did their duty, as defined by government, with courage, good humour and professionalism.
It is not a memorial about issues, about glorification of war, or the justification of political decisions. Rather it recognises sacrifice and suffering, the honour and sense of duty carried out by 50,000 young men and women, more than 500 of whom gave their lives and some 3000 of whom were wounded in the biggest conflict in which Australia has been engaged in over the past two generations.
In part because of the divisiveness of the war and the anxiety of government to put it all behind them, there is a widespread feeling that those who served in Vietnam have and were treated shabbily in the years since.
About 50,000 men and women went to Vietnam. That was a major effort, achievable only by conscription (itself very controversial in Australian history) but the scale of the conflict never reached anything like that of World War 1 and 2. Not every household was profoundly affected, not everyone knew someone who had gone or who had been killed and wounded; the economic and social activity of the nation was not mobilised around prosecution of the war. Life simply went on.
The conflict itself was a strange one: not primarily one of the set engagements with clearly defined enemies but of fighting an often unseen enemy able to merge into the general and ordinary population.
The war, initially, commanded widespread popular support but, over the 10 years in which Australians were engaged, became increasingly unpopular at home. Some sections of the population, particularly those of the age group of those who had been sent, actively campaigned against it. Those who returned from the war did not find a nation taking them to its bosom as heroes, but somewhat embarrassed about them and rather keen to have it all forgotten.
That indifference has left a scar on the psyche of many of those who returned. Some found it extremely difficult to readily adjust. Others quickly re-joined the community but have remained pained by the want of recognition.
Groups of returning soldiers were welcomed home in parades but then neglected. The much belated "Welcome Home" parades of 1987 signalled a reintegration into the broader community. The strong support it attracted even from groups which had been opposed to the war signalled also, perhaps, the beginning of a reconciliation which should have begun much earlier.
Today's dedication of the Vietnam Forces Memorial should and will continue the healing process.
The memorial is, of course, primarily to honour the courage and the sacrifice of those who served in Vietnam. It also serves a wider purpose. Marching or parading today will be soldiers from other conflicts who have served since the Vietnam era.
Prior to today's commemoration local State Member Phil Donato will officially open the refurbished Vietnam Memorial in Parkes, at the base of Memorial Hill. Included in the refurbishment have been the installation of a hand rail from the side of Anzac Drive as well as the installation of a new flagpole, lighting and additional gravel has been placed around the memorial.
