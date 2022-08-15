About 50,000 men and women went to Vietnam. That was a major effort, achievable only by conscription (itself very controversial in Australian history) but the scale of the conflict never reached anything like that of World War 1 and 2. Not every household was profoundly affected, not everyone knew someone who had gone or who had been killed and wounded; the economic and social activity of the nation was not mobilised around prosecution of the war. Life simply went on.