Parkes Champion-Post
What's on

Parkes will gather at memorial for Vietnam Veterans Day

By Paul Thomas
August 15 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MEMORIAL DAY: Parkes veterans and community members will gather again at the Vietnam War Memorial at the base of Memorial Hill on Vietnam Veterans Day. Photo: JENNY KINGHAM

All Australians will share in the pride rightly felt by Vietnam veterans this Thursday when they commemorate their annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.