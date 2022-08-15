Parkes Champion-Post
Subscriber

Majority of COVID fines across Parkes are still unpaid

By Andrew Fisher
August 15 2022 - 4:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID BREACHES: NSW Government figures show 44 of the 110 fines issued in Parkes for Covid breaches, worth $30,960, have been paid in full.

Just over one third of COVID fines in Parkes have been fully paid, new data reveals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.