Just over one third of COVID fines in Parkes have been fully paid, new data reveals.
Between 2020 and 2021 NSW Police issued penalties up to $11,000 for lockdown, mask, or vaccination breaches in the state.
The data reveals 110 fines were issued in Parkes.
As a comparison Forbes residents received 107 fines, Orange residents 154 fines, Young residents 50 fines, Canowindra residents 10 fines and Cowra residents 145 fines.
The fines issued in Parkes totalled $90,360.
Orange residents fell foul of the regulations 154 times accumulating $156,020 in fines.
Forbes residents received $89,900 in penalties, while the fines issued in Cowra totalled $131,800; Young residents fell foul 50 times for $47,500 in fines; and Canowindra residents received 10 infringements and $8000 in fines.
Parkes residents have paid, in full, just over one third of the fines issued in the town, according to figures supplied by the NSW Government.
Figures show 44 of the 110 fines issued in Parkes, worth $30,960, have been paid in full.
Thirty-three fines, worth $25,925, remain outstanding, and a further 33 fines, worth $30,200, are being paid via payment plans.
Twenty-four fines issued in Forbes, worth $18,700, have been paid in full and 37, worth $32,049, remain outstanding.
Twenty-seven of the fines issued in Forbes, worth $24,200, are being paid via a payment plan and a further 19, worth $32,049, are on Work and Development orders.
Only 32 of the fines issued in Cowra, totalling $25,400, have been paid in full.
Just 38 - accounting for $40,160 - of those issued in Orange have been paid in full.
No money at all has been recovered for 57 of the fines in Cowra worth $59,493 and 49, worth $43,100, were placed on payment plans.
The final seven are on Work and Development Orders, allowing the payee to volunteer, attend courses, or complete counselling instead of paying the fine.
In Young just 10 of the 51 fines issued, worth $8,500, have been paid in full.
Nineteen fines issued in Young, worth $18,500, are outstanding, and 22 of the Young fines, worth $20,500, are being repaid in payment plans.
Payment rates in the centres are roughly in line with national trends.
