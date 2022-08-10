Parkes Champion-Post
Our People

Iconic Parkes business Blatch's celebrates its 70th anniversary

Christine Little
By Christine Little
August 10 2022 - 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With humble beginnings in a workshop next to the family home in Hill Street to taking a prominent position in the town's CBD, the business founded by Allan Arthur Blatch has survived three generations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.