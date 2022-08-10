Anyone can do anything in terms of a career change if they are willing to go all in. You've got to have a strong team - Susie does all the finances and administration and I'm in the shop. Running a small business has its rewards and challenges - like at the moment we're going through a regional labour shortage, I think Covid has been the straw that broke the camel's back. At the end of the day you're doing it for your family and community, and that keeps you going.