Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Injured lace monitor returned to the wild

April 27 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An ill and injured Lace Monitor has been safely returned to bushland near Parkes after a six week stint at the Wildlife Hospital at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.