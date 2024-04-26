Still time to enter

The Cabonne Acquisitive Art Prize is an annual art prize and exhibition that aims to foster a sense of identity, pride and place in Cabonne whilst encouraging and showcasing the high calibre of creative talent in the region.
Entries are now open to all artists who currenty live, work, or attend school in the Cabonne Local Government area.
There is an opens category (Cabonne Acquisitive Art Prize) and school-aged category (Cabonne Young Artist Prize).
There is a $40 fee per each artwork (non-refundable) entered into the Cabonne Acquisitive Art Prize. There is no limit on the number of entries but each entry incurs the $40 fee and entry form.
There is no fee for the school-aged category. Entrants must attend a school within the Cabonne LGA and artists are only aloud one submission of artwork.
The winner of the Acquisitive Art Prize will receive $5,000 in prize money.
Cabonne Acquisitive Art Prize artworks must be a "painting" which is defined as a work painted in liquid mediums. Paint, charcoal, crayon, astels, ink, pencil or mixed media applied to rigid support. Works on paper will be accepted if framed for hanging. There is no theme.
Works must be no larger than 10800 sq cm eg: 120 x 90cm 104cm x 104cm and must be able to be lifted by two people. Wet artworks will not be accepted.
Cabonne Young Artist Prize is seperated into primary and secondary school.
Primary school first place will win $100, second place $75 and third place $50.
Secondary school first place will win $200, second place $175 and third place $100.
Cabonne Young Artist Prize artworks can be any 2D medium excluding photography. Works must be no larger than A3. wet artworks will not be accepted and the work must be hangable and protected.
There is no theme however a brief marrative at to the meaning of their submission to be attached to the work.
All applications must be competed in full and submitted before the closing date of Friday, May 17. If entering the Cabonne Acquisitive Art Prize, the fee of $40 must be paid before the closing date to be eligible.
Applications can be lodged via email to artscouncilcabonne@gmail.com
enrty forms and terms and conditions can be found at https://www.cabonne.nsw.gov.au/News/Entries-Now-Open-for-the-Cabonne-Acquisitive-Art-Prize
