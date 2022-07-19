Trundle wins memorial trophy as Eugowra backs rugby league fundraiser

The community braved icy conditions to support three causes close to all our hearts at Eugowra Golden Eagles' fundraiser home game.
Eugowra's junior Eagles ran on in green socks to raise awareness of mental health, raising funds for Tradies In Sight; and the league tag team wore pink for the Breast Cancer Foundation.
Eugowra and Trundle first grade Woodbridge Cup sides wore blue and battled it out for the Leon Goodwin Memorial shield.
Trundle dominated the on-field action and took the shield home with a 66-4 win on the day.
They're now sitting in third place on the Woodbridge Cup first grade ladder, with 17 points to Manildra's 19 and Canowindra's 18.
Leon's son Levi and brother Luke were on the ground on the day to present the trophy, in memory of the late Leon who played rugby league with Eugowra as well as Forbes and Parkes.
Casey Jones from the Eugowra rugby league club said the crowd support was amazing, particularly given the weather conditions, and the day was a success.
Fundraiser raffles and lolly guessing competition were a hit and the club has thanked all those who supported the day.
