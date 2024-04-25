Police make murder arrest

A 29 year-old man faced Orange Court on Tuesday charged with the alleged murder of 28 year-old Molly Ticehurst in Forbes..
Bail was formerly refused for Daniel Billings when his charges were mentioned.
He was arrested at Fifield, about 100km from Forbes on Monday, April 22 after emergency services were called to a home on Young Street, Forbes.
Police received the call about 1.50am on Monday, April 22 after concerns were raised for the welfare of Ms Ticehurst.
Officers from Central West Police District attended and located the body of Ms Ticehurst inside.
A crime scene was established, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death commenced.
On Monday afternoon Central West Police District, Detective Inspector Jason Darcy said shortly before 2am police attended a location in Fifield and spoke with a 29 year old male.
As a result of that conversation, the male was arrested, Detective Inspector Darcy said.
Detective Inspector Darcy said Ms Ticehurst and Mr Billings were known to each other from a former domestic relationship.
Detective Inspector Darcy said his thoughts go out to the family of the victim.
At the time of the offence, Billings was on bail on other matters which are before the court, including animal cruelty, sexual assault and stalk/intimidate.
The case is expected to return to Parkes Local Court on June 20, 2024.
On behalf of Molly's family, Forbes man Daniel Swanston has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to give Ms Ticehurst "the best send off she deserves".
"On Monday 22nd April 2024 the hearts of everyone were broken, finding out that the life of a beautiful mother, family member, friend, educator, co worker and so much more was suddenly and tragically ripped away," Ms Swanston said on the GoFundMe Page.
He said he is hoping that he can help to ease a small piece of the pain by helping to raise funds to give Molly the best send off possible.
"I ask that if you can donate please do, anything is appreciated," he said.
Setting a target to raise $18,000 Mr Swanston had raised more than $16,000 on Monday afternoon from more than 220 donations.
