It was a celebration of all things rugby on Saturday as the Parkes Boars Rugby Club hosted its annual ladies day at Northparkes Oval.
But the big winner on the day was Can Assist, who is the recipient of the funds raised from the gathering and jersey auction that night.
The ladies jumpers were raffled off, with Saturday's fundraiser generating $9180.
One hundred per cent of the proceeds go to Parkes Can Assist.
The club has praised and thanked the "legends" at AWN Langlands Hanlon, particularly Geoff Rice and Cooper Byrnes, for all their work and support over the past couple of weekends with the jersey auctions at the Coachman Hotel Motel.
The clubhouse fundraiser jersey auction was held on July 2.
The club said everyone involved has had good time and more than $20,000 has been raised between the two auctions.
Both Parkes and Mudgee struggled to get the upper hand in the early minutes of the Westfund North Cup match at Parkes.
Mudgee crossed the line on the wing and with a successful conversion, gave them a seven point head start at the three minute mark.
The Boars welcomed back Jordan Gaffney to make it a full contingent of Parkes girls. And to make ladies day a little more special for the players, Amy Hart stopped in at Northparkes Oval from Wagga.
Amy was a former Boars lady and is now playing for the Waratahs in Wagga, but on the weekend she was running the water for the Parkes Boars Ladies.
Off the back of a scrum on the half way line, Nuk gets the ball and bolts through the defence to land over the line on the wing. Carson easily converts the points to even the score at 7-all.
Before half time, Parkes broke away down the sideline and sliced the Mudgee defence to score beside the posts. Parkes 12 to Mudgee 7.
At the 40 minute mark Mudgee managed to barge their way back into the game and into the lead 14-12.
Parkes was praised for its great team effort and running metres - Makeely van Dyk proved lethal when she got her hands on the ball and sprinted 22 metres to score on the side. Parkes were leading 17-14 with 10 minutes to go.
But hopes of a ladies day victory on home turf were dashed in the last 50 seconds when Mudgee crossed the line, followed by a successful conversion, to leave the final score Mudgee 21, Parkes 17.
Players points: 1 Tyannua Goolagong and Karsyn Blanco; 2 Rachel Unger and 3 Chyanne Goolagong. Players player Tyannua Goolagong.
Parkes second grade ran-on against the Mudgee Wombats and were sent straight into the defensive zone after kick-off.
Mudgee took advantage of the whole field, sending the ball from one side to the other to park the pass over the line on the far wing at the four minute mark.
It was great defence from the Boars who stopped the run across the line several times but the final push was just too much. The conversion was missed. Mudgee lead 5 to Parkes nil.
On the restart the ball is gathered by Jarrod Westcott, who helped to send the ball flying down to the 22 where Mitch Hutchings kicked it through.
Mudgee deflected the kick but Sammy Davis picked it up and bolted across to slam the ball down under the posts. Hutchings kicked the extras and Parkes had the lead 7-5.
Mudgee managed to cross again with one minute to go until half time, giving them a three point lead. But the conversion was missed. Mudgee 10, Parkes 7.
Boars opened the scoring in the second half with a great individual run by Hutchings, landing under the posts and converting his own. Parkes 14, Mudgee 10.
Boars attacked the line with an all-team effort that saw Mick Murphy outstandingly playing far above his size.
Davis crossed again and Hutchings converted to give Parkes a 21-10 lead.
Will Byrnes was brought down with a head high tackle from Mudgee that gave Parkes a penalty kick from the their own 22 and it was a squealer.
Mudgee crossed the line right on the full-time siren to add another five points to the score. Parkes claimed the match 21 points to 17.
Players points: 1 Sam Davis and Willy Byrnes, 2 Mitch Hutchings, 3 Will Smith and players player.
Mudgee were the first to take control of the score board, leading the first grade match with a penalty goal three points to Parkes nil.
The visitors were given another two scoring opportunities with penalty goals, pushing Mudgee further in front with nine points.
Parkes were yet to score.
The Boars attacked the line with a sizzling run from Semmi and Freddy to find Jacob Hardy who used brute strength to send the ball over the line for their first try of the match. His own conversion closed the scoring gap between the two sides, Mudgee 9 to Parkes 7.
Mudgee crossed for their first try of the match right on the half time whistle and then converted. Mudgee 16, Parkes 7.
10 minutes into the second half and the score is at 7 to 16.
Another penalty goal to Mudgee at the 23 minute mark of the second half gave the Wombats took the score to 19-7.
Russi crossed the line in what was a lot of argy-bargie work by Parkes to make the score Parkes 14 to 19.
The crowd got behind their home team as a spectacular run by Semmi gave Parkes another try under the posts to even the scores at 19-all. Freddy Tupou kicked the conversion giving Parkes a 21 to 19 lead.
A penalty goal from the 22m edged Mudgee ahead to a 22 to 21 lead with 14 minutes to go.
The teams really had spectators on the edge of their seats when Parkes crossed through Josh Miles with moments to go, the crowd erupting.
The conversion by Freddie gave Parkes the lead once again, 28 to 22.
With just seconds left Semmi tried for the field goal - it bounced short but it didn't matter as Parkes had the match in the bag at 28-22
Players points: 1 Mitch Westcott, 2 Russi Lawanikula and 3 Semmi Rokodinono and players player.
