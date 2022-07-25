Parkes Champion-Post

St Vincent de Paul Society unveils Acknowledgement of Traditional Custodians plaque

By Newsroom
Updated July 25 2022 - 11:44am, first published 10:47am
UNVEILING: Parkes St Vincent de Paul Society unveiled its Acknowledgement of Traditional Custodians plaque on July 13, which hangs above the archway between the centre and conference rooms. Photo: SUPPLIED

St Vincent de Paul Society in Parkes has taken steps to recognise our Aboriginal heritage and connections by unveiling a special plaque in its shop in Welcome Street.

