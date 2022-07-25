St Vincent de Paul Society in Parkes has taken steps to recognise our Aboriginal heritage and connections by unveiling a special plaque in its shop in Welcome Street.
Vinnies, located in Wiradjuri country, unveiled the Acknowledgement of Traditional Custodians plaque during a little ceremony on July 13.
It's one of many projects in the St Vincent de Paul Society NSW's new Reconciliation Action Plan that's taking place in Vinnies buildings across the state.
The plaque, that now hangs above the archway between the Parkes Centre and its conference rooms, reads "We acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of the land on which you now walk, the Wiradjuri people, with deep respect. May the Elders past, present and emerging be blessed and honoured."
It also features artwork from Darren Dunn, a Dubbo man who's creating the artwork for many Vinnies projects in the Reconciliation Action Plan.
Vinnies Holy Family Conference Parkes president Frances Scurfield said they were privileged to have a young Wiradjuri man in Charlie Oraha Welcome them to Country for the event before hearing about the new Reconciliation Action Plan.
"To paraphrase the purpose and goal in the guiding principles, Vinnies seeks to embed cultural perspectives throughout the Society, support and guide us to engage more effectively with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, and to create a culturally safe and friendly environment where First Nations Peoples are welcomed, respected and employed," she said.
"In the plan, it says 'Our vision for reconciliation is for a just and equitable society. A society characterised by strong and meaningful relationships between the First Peoples of Australia and non-Indigenous Australians.
"A society in which Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, cultures, histories, knowledges and connections to country are valued and celebrated.
"And the Implementation Strategy fleshes out how we can develop our relationships, respect, opportunities and governance to reflect this vision."
Vinnies was also privileged to have representatives attend the event from the Benevolent Society, Neighbourhood Central Family Support, Aboriginal youth and family worker Torin Hando, Holy Family Parish priest Fr Barry Dwyer, Wilcannia Forbes Central Council president Jim Rogers, Elizabeth Haynes from the Wilcannia Forbes Central Council Office, Aboriginal Engagement Officer Rob Cohen from St Vincent de Paul Head Office at Lewisham, Sr Flo Kinsella from Sisters of Mercy and several Vincentians from Parkes Centre and Parkes Conference.
Parkes Centre coordinator Christine Cox spoke on the huge amount of work the centre does and how this supports the work of the conference.
Holy Family Conference member Robyn Sheridan talked about the support and assistance given to people in need through the Conference.
"A lovely afternoon tea prepared by the Centre and Conference workers followed the unveiling and ceremony, and was enjoyed by all," Frances said.
