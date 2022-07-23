Parkes Champion-Post
Great Australian Show raises funds for Parkes Rotary Club

By Newsroom
July 23 2022 - 9:27am
CELEBRATING ALL THINGS AUSSIE: Benn Gunn is bringing his Great Australian Show to the Parkes Leagues Club in August and raising funds for the Parkes Rotary Club. Photo: SUPPLIED

Country rock artist Benn Gunn is raising money for 100 regional charities across Australia and Parkes Rotary Club is one of them.

