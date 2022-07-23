Country rock artist Benn Gunn is raising money for 100 regional charities across Australia and Parkes Rotary Club is one of them.
He's bringing his Great Australian Show - a rocking tribute to Aussie "kulcha" - to the Parkes Leagues Club on Sunday, August 14.
The money raised will go towards local projects the Parkes Rotary Club is currently working on in the community.
"The Great Australian Show is a musical celebration of all things Australian from the stations in the outback to every battler on the farms and the coast," Benn said.
"It's a celebration of how tough Australians are and the mateship that has helped pull us all through this pandemic.
"It's been a tough couple of years for all of us, but especially for people in many small towns across Australia and I want this show to give people a chance to get together and celebrate being Australian while they help raise money for their local charities."
Benn has been writing Aussie themed songs jokes and putting together all the elements of the show for more than four years.
His songs have a track record of success appealing to Aussies.
Benn wrote and recorded the record breaking number one country hit Only In Australia and his latest single A Bit More Aussie which charted at number six on the Australian country charts.
He's also performed at nearly every major country festival in the country, including the Big Country Festival, The Man From Snowy River Bush Festival, the Broadbeach Country Music Festival, The Deni Ute Muster, Tamworth Country Music Festival, The Norfolk Island Country Music Festival, The Devil Country Music Muster, The Boyup Brook Country Music Festival and the Gympie Music Muster.
The Great Australian Show takes his live performance skills to another level creating a unique experience where people can dress up in their best Aussie clobber and enjoy a beer or two with mates.
Tickets can be purchased at the Parkes Leagues Club or online at OZTIX (search Benn Gunn) or via OZTIX link: https://tickets.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/4055f234-0115-459f-a3a0-f82125a5ba8c
