Parkes Champion-Post

Salvation Army Family Stores in Parkes and Forbes need more blanket donations

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated July 19 2022 - 5:50pm, first published 7:48am
CAN YOU HELP: Major Sandra Walmsley, Molly Clohessy (11) and Joanne van Unen from The Salvation Army only have a few handfuls of blankets left at the Parkes store. Photo: CHRISTINE LITTLE

Blankets to keep families warm this winter are going out the door as fast as they are coming in to The Salvation Army Family Stores in Parkes and Forbes.

