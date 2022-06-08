There's been a big boost to the bush economy while thousands of dollars have been, and still are being, raised for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
The 33rd Outback Car Trek rolled into Parkes on Saturday bringing with it about 200 people and a team from Just Cuts.
Advertisement
Before some 95 cars left town for the 3000 kilometre trip through NSW and Queensland on Sunday, the Coachman Hotel hosted drivers and locals for the annual fundraising Cut-a-Rama night with Just Cuts stylists.
And the night's final fundraising figure has come in, with Just Cuts reporting its stylists, Parkes residents and trekkers raised $13,652 on Saturday with a "whole lot of haircuts"!
Stylists cut more than 40 people's hair.
Joanne Ashkar, owner of Just Cuts Campbelltown, was one of the five stylists on the night and she was blown away by the support.
"The place was packed and the night flew by so quickly, we had so much fun," she said.
"I had no idea we'd cut that much hair in a couple of hours, there were drop sheets full of hair afterwards.
"I've never seen so much generosity in one place. With everyone in such great sprits enjoying a beer and a buzz, the Just Cuts stylists were happy to help people donate to the Doctors.
"The publican pitched in for a fun haircut, I also cut and coloured the hair of a RFDS nurse, and many men enjoyed getting their beards sprayed blue."
Joanne has been part of Just Cuts for 20 years and many of her stylists have attended the Cut-a-Rama event in previous years, but this was her first.
"It was so inspiring to see the Parkes community and trekkers come together for the cause," she said.
The Outback Car Trekkers visit Noccundra and Thargomindah in Queensland today and will be in Taroom tomorrow before reaching their final destination Hervey Bay on Saturday.
The annual trek raises vital funds and awareness of the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
READ ALSO:
Send a letter to the editor by filling out the form below.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.