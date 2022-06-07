Parkes Champion-Post

Victoria Simpson wins gold on debut with Australian Gliders

By Renee Powell
Updated June 7 2022 - 3:00am, first published 2:40am
GOLD MEDAL: The Gliders and Red Bend Catholic College student Victoria Simpson from Parkes won gold at the IWBF Asia Oceania Championships. Photo: SUPPLIED

At just 16, Victoria Simpson has earned the green and gold of Australian representative honours, and brought home gold from international competition.

