At just 16, Victoria Simpson has earned the green and gold of Australian representative honours, and brought home gold from international competition.
The Red Bend Catholic College student from Parkes was named in the Gliders - the national women's team - for the International Wheelchair Basketball Association Asia Oceania Championships.
They met Iran, Thailand and Japan in the titles, in a double round-robin format where the four teams all faced each other twice and the standings determined the final placings.
Australia was at the top of the table leading into the gold-medal game against Japan, having secured a 63-47 win in their earlier meeting.
The Gliders once again defeated Japan, this time 54-46, to remain undefeated in all six of their games and secure the Asia Oceania Championship title.
It was Victoria's debut with the Gliders after Australian Under 25s success at the World Championships in 2019, and she had game time throughout the tournament.
"She played well and she got two goals, even though her position is defender," her mum Deanne said.
"She's a very capable player and she can read a game."
She can also be aggressive when she needs to be and that came to the fore in Australia's first game against Iran at the Asia Oceania championships.
"It was amazing watching her," Deanne said.
Victoria was selected in the Gliders' squad last year, ahead of the Paralympics, but she was scheduled for back surgery and the decision was made to have that in 2021 and work towards this year's World titles in Dubai.
The Gliders arrived in Thailand with a few days to prepare, including running through their plays, fine-tuning their shooting, and scrimmage against each other.
"It was pretty good, it was good seeing them all," Victoria said.
On court, there were some familiar faces and plays Victoria had met in the Under 25s World Championships in Thailand.
"There was definitely more competition, stronger competition," she said.
Training is a huge commitment for the Parkes local and her family: they've already travelled to Perth, Brisbane and Canberra for training camps this year.
Victoria represents NSW, trains with the NSW Institute of Sport, plays for a Sydney team in Women's League as well as in a mixed team in the Waratah League.
It's not something her mum Deanne or dad Garth could have imagined when she first went along to a Wheelchair Sports NSW session at Forbes High School a few years ago.
"I just want her to be fit and healthy," Deanne said. "I'm so happy for her."
Now Victoria's chasing her passion for the game at every opportunity, whether that's speed drills after school, strength training with her physiotherapist in Parkes, or heading to Sydney for weekend matches.
The win at Asia-Oceania qualifies the Gliders for the World Championships in Dubai in November this year, and focus will also turn to preparation for the next Paralympics.
So how does it feel to wear the Australian colours and hold that trophy high?
"It was very exciting," Victoria said.
