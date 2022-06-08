And just like that Parkes has gone from having one pet store to three!
To add to all the excitement for animal lovers across the region, one of these stores offers cat adoptions after linking with the Parkes Rescue and Rehoming group.
Pets Domain and PETstock Country have joined the Parkes business community and on Saturday both hosted their official grand openings.
The former Parkes Furniture One location in Saleyards Road didn't sit empty for long following the retirement of popular business owners John and Karen Creith, with Pets Domain now occupying the building and employing six staff.
PETstock Country, the first PETstock Country branded store in NSW that opened three weeks ago and employs eight staff, is located in Clarinda Street, next door to Aldi.
Families flocked to the two stores in what has been described as a successful and exciting weekend.
PETstock hosted a family fun day from 10am to 2pm, which featured a reptile show and display by Kym Beckton, the Reptile Man, and a well-supported fundraising barbecue run by Parkes Rescue and Rehoming.
PETstock has teamed up with Parkes Rescue and Rehoming so members of the public can adopt rescued cats in store.
Assistant manager and Parkes woman Shirilee Jackson said they do hope to do the same for dogs in the future.
"We're unable to cater for dogs in store so we are planning some adoptions days for dogs and maybe do it once a month," she said.
"We have a cat adoption unit in the store... and we've already found a home for two out of the three cats.
"There's a process to go through, people fill out questionnaires and the animals come microchipped, vaccinated and desexed, all done by the Rescue and Rehoming group.
"We don't make any money from that, it all goes back into the group."
Shirilee and the remainder of the PETstock management team of store manager Ellie Littlewood and Ainsley Newton, also both from Parkes, are working very hard to bring a vet back to town.
Parkes' only vet clinic was forced to shut its doors in the main street last month because of staff shortages.
"We are really trying to push for a vet," Shirilee said.
"PETstock own numerous mobile vets... If we can get a vet it'll be a mobile one at first.
"There's a big need for it, especially for older residents who can't drive to Forbes for heart medication for example, and farmers who need a vet to come to their farm.
"There's a lot of knowledge between the three of us (Shirilee, Ellie and Ainsley), I have an agricultural and vet nursing background and we know the need.
"There is an opportunity for a vet."
Shirilee said everyone who walks through their door matters and staff have had a great time getting to know everyone and learning about their needs and the town's.
"We had a really good, successful day [on Saturday], we were flat out all day," she said.
"At one point the staff couldn't fit in the store!
"I absolutely love it (her new job), it's the best thing I could ever do".
At the tender age of 21, Pets Domain store manager Mackenzie Pfaff is excited to be taking on a new role in a new industry.
She comes from a second-in-charge role at Coles Supermarket but said she loves animals and loves anything involving animals.
The store opened on Thursday ahead of Saturday's grand opening and staff were busy all day.
"It (the grand opening) went really well, the fish and the rabbits were very popular," Mackenzie said.
"People loved all the live animals but they were most excited about the fish and fish products," she laughed.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
