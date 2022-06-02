Usually a country road trip would have nothing in common with cutting or styling hair.
But for one day of the year, the two do, and that is raising vital funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).
The 33rd Outback Car Trek is beginning this year's charity drive in Parkes and for the last 25 years the Just Cuts Cut-a-Rama night helps kick-off the fun and the fundraising on the eve of the event.
Around 200 people in 95 cars will arrive in town on Saturday ahead of the first day of the trek on Sunday, June 5.
Just Cuts stylists will service trek participants and the public the night prior (on Saturday) from 7pm at the Coachman Hotel Motel, creating bold styles for the drivers before they begin their seven-day journey.
Driving a wide range of older model vehicles, participants in the Outback Car Trek will depart Parkes bound for Condobolin then Nyngan, with Hervey Bay in Queensland their final destination on June 11.
It's a total of 3000 kilometres - the longest fuel distance being between Thargomindah and Augathella, an almost 500 kilometre stretch with no fuel along the way.
"It is a lot of driving and a lot of pubs," Outback Car Trek owner and organiser Bill Patrick laughed.
He said they aim to visit towns that have been doing it a bit tough of late and love having the Just Cuts team's support.
"It's become an award, if you like, for them (Just Cuts stylists) to come along and be involved," Bill said.
"The RFDS is an iconic charity... [and] this event gives us the ability to provide support to a remote and rural service."
Bill narrowed it down to four precise reasons why himself and others return for the trek year after year.
"One - it's a huge amount of fun, two - you go to places you would never have otherwise visited, three - you have a positive impact on the communities you visit, and four - you're raising money for a vital cause," he said.
While Just Cuts clients and stylists have raised more than $500,000 for the RFDS since 1998 through its annual Cut-a-Rama event and donation boxes in 190 salons Australia-wide, the Outback Car Trek hit $30 million by its 30th trek.
Just Cuts founder Denis McFadden is looking forward to his 22nd Cut-a-Rama, and is calling on the people of Parkes to come down to the Coachman, join the fun and support the cause.
"From mohawks to moustaches and grandparents to kids, Just Cuts stylists do it all for the doctor," he said.
"I encourage the whole town to come down, get shaved, get styled and raise money.
"As a company built by locally owned and operated businesses we understand the pressing need to fund the healthcare and emergency services the RFDS provide to keep supporting our communities."
The annual Outback Car Trek raises awareness of the disadvantages regional Australians face when trying to access simple medical treatment.
Providing 24-hour aeromedical emergency services to country Australia, in many locations the RFDS is the only provider of health care services.
"People in these communities can live hours and hours from medical care," Denis said.
"The RFDS are the GPs of regional Australia, with a waiting room that spans millions of kilometres."
The Outback Car Trek 2022 route is:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
