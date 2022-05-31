Parkes Champion-Post

Kids dance through the week to raise $4000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities

May 31 2022 - 10:00pm
They've been moving and grooving all week - and they've raised more than $4000 for Ronald McDonald House in the process!

