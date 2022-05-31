Kids dance through the week to raise $4000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities

They've been moving and grooving all week - and they've raised more than $4000 for Ronald McDonald House in the process!
The registered dancers at Parkes Dance Co have clocked up more than 8200 dance minutes through the Dance for Sick Kids.
From their local studio to the stage at the Cowra Eisteddfod, they've twirled, leapt, flipped and tapped their way through the week.
It all wrapped up on Saturday night with a celebratory rainbow-themed disco which was lots of fun for all.
Raffles and cupcakes rounded off the week's fundraising with some very generous donated prizes shared amongst some very happy winners.
Parkes Dance Co principal Jess Kinsela said Dance for Sick Kids was a huge hit.
"It was really heartwarming to see the support from our dance community and the wider community," she said.
"I feel so proud of our dancers who donated, sponsored us, and danced during the week for Dance for Sick Kids."
Ronald McDOnald House in Orange alone has hosted 188 Parkes shire families in the past six years.
