LAST weekend saw the 2021/22 Parkes District Junior Cricket Association (PDJCA) season draw to a close, with Forbes sides claiming the under 12s and 14s competitions respectively, while the dominant Parkes under 17 side took out the crown against Condobolin. It was yet another thriller between a couple of under 12s Parkes and Forbes sides, with the latter yet again prevailing in last weekend's grand final by just 10 runs. Jack Dunford (25*) was brilliant for the Parkes Colts, but it was the even contributions across the entire Forbes Machinery side that proved the difference - in addition to sundries, which Forbes kept a little lower. Parkes Colts 9/74 (Dunford 25*, O'Keefe 11; Morris 2/2, Glasson 2/7, Hodges 2/13) defeated by Forbes Machinery 5/84 (Hodges 16*, Stocks 15*; McPherson 1/3) It was a low scoring game in the under 14s grand final between the Parkes Raptors and Forbes Lachlan Valley Building, with the latter prevailing by just 15 runs to take out the 2021/22 under 14s trophy. Raptors coach Paul Moody was obviously disappointed his side couldn't quite get the chocolates in the big dance, but said he was so impressed by the amount of improvement he saw during the season. "We bowled really well, but the batting didn't quite match the bowling unfortunately," he said at the PDJCA presentation on Sunday morning. "At the start of the year we were bowling 25 extras an innings, but we only bowled six yesterday (at the grand final), so the improvement has been really good. "Chasing a small total like 66 is hard, sometimes you don't know whether to go out and attack it, or just poke your way towards it;and unfortunately Forbes defended their total really well and dotted us up too much," said Moody. READ MORE CRICKET STORIES: - Spence securing rep honours by 'taking on the opportunities' - Clinton Hawke honoured with life membership from PDJCA - PRESENTATION IN PICTURES: Parkes junior cricketers celebrate 2021/22 season Moody was keen to highlight how impressed he was with all the Forbes sides, including his grand final opponents, and said it was a really fun season despite a few weather and COVID-related challenges. "Forbes have got some real good players, they were definitely the ones to beat and played well all year. Their rep and club sides were real impressive," he said. "All in all, it was great team to be involved in; the kids are great and the side has been outstanding and I'm very proud." Parkes Raptors 9/51 (Kross 15*, J. Ball 8; Greenhill 2/7, Matheson 2/12) defeated by Forbes Lachlan Valley Building 4/66 (McDonald 17, Matheson 17; Kross 1/4, T. Ball 1/6) Parkes went through the 2021/22 season undfeated, and despite a good performance by a gallant Condobolin side in the grand final, Parkes claimed the title at Woodward Oval on Saturday morning. Parkes coach Clinton Hawke praised the performance of both his side and their opponents. "The boys were undefeated all year and performed really well in the final again. Condo had their best game for the last couple of years, and played really well, and that improves the standard of the entire competition and pushes our cricketers to be better as well." The win for Parkes was set up by an impressive bowling performance, and despite a few wobbles chasing just 65, the Parkes side had too much depth. Parkes 7/105 defeated Condobolin 10/65 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

