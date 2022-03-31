sport, local-sport,

CRICKET season in Parkes might be slowly winding down, but for local Maddy Spence, the 2021/22 season was one she won't forget in a hurry. The 15-year-old, a rising star in the Cricket NSW junior ranks, was recently picked in the NSW All Schools side (which will play QLD in September), represented Western in under 17s and 19s age levels at the Country Championships, and has been playing in the nation's premier women's grade competition for Penrith. What made her selection in the All Schools side (All Schools sports tournaments include CCC (catholic), CIS (independent schools) and two CHS (public high schools) XIs) was the fact Spence wasn't even picked in the NSW CHS First XI - though given her age that is an inherently fair and reasonable selection! The tournament was played down in Sydney recently, Spence's mum Kerry, a keen supporter and of her daughter and women's cricket in general, said it was a slow start to the NSW School Championships for Maddy, but boy did she warm into it! "The first game she got a diamond duck...so we just try and forget about those ones," she said. "In the second game she started well, but went for 11 after a freakish catch, before taking 2/7, including the opposition's key batter, which was really good. "Then the 50 over game came around, and the girls played CIS. She went in at number six and got 41, and her confidence progressed and developed really well throughout the innings. "She then came out and got 5/11 off six overs from first change, but the most important part was getting the two openers - the two crucial wickets - after the drinks break. It was such a great team effort. "The captain Kate Pelle went down with a knee injury in the field so Maddy ended up captaining for a bit as well," said Spence. READ MORE CRICKET STORIES: - Parkes win one, lose two in 2021/22 junior cricket grand finals - Clinton Hawke honoured with life membership from PDJCA - PRESENTATION IN PICTURES: Parkes junior cricketers celebrate 2021/22 season Spence has also been in strong grade form for Penrith in Sydney Women's Grade Cricket, fluctuating between first, second and under 18s grades. From 14 matches she's taken 15 wickets @ 14.3 and stroked 109 runs at the healthy average of 27.3 - great numbers. With the grade season winding down, and local junior cricket already finished, there might be a bit of a break from cricket - but not for long. The Cricket NSW under 19s Winter Academy starts in June, and is essentially a training squad for the Western side for Country Championships while the nets at Woodward Park continue to get a good work out. Spence said it has been a great season full of learning opportunities and development for Maddy. It's hard to believe she is still only 15. "She's learned to take on the opportunities and run with them, and just do her best in every situation really," she said. "At the NSW All Schools Championships, both the CHS 2nd XI coaches were new, and that was like a breath of fresh air too, and to be batting at six in that strong team was great." One thing is for sure, though - the best is yet to come!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/1aa83e8a-2a76-4402-ad72-f341c87bcb00.jpg/r0_379_1500_1227_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg