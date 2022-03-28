  1. Home
PHOTOS

Parkes District Junior Cricket Association hold 2021/22 presentation day

HUGE EFFORT: The under 10s receive medallions for participating in the PDJCA's 2021/22 season. All photos: KRISTY WILLIAMS.
On Sunday, March 27, the Parkes District Junior Cricket Association (PDJCA) celebrated the 2021/22 season with a fantastically attended presentation at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club.

PDJCA president Cam Rosser acknowledged it was a tough start to the season, but was proud of the way Parkes, Forbes and Condobolin banded together to produce some amazing cricket.

"It was tough with availability due to COVID, weather and floods to start the season, but well done to Forbes and Condo for all their efforts throughout the season," he said.

"After Christmas we had a good run and also played a lot of rep cricket, so it has been Saturday and Sunday since the resumption at the start of February.

"Thanks to everyone for coming along today, it's great to see all the support and all the parents," said Rosser.

Major awards

These perpetual trophies honour some people very special to junior cricket in Parkes, and highlight young cricketers who play with great spirit and sportsmanship in particular.

Kevin Klein Memorial Award (Under 17s sportsmanship and achievement)

Hunter Hawke

Peter Chambers Memorial Award (Under 14s sportsmanship and achievement)

Ewan Moody

Joy Skinner Memorial Award (Under 12s sportsmanship and achievement)

Jayden Kuun

Nic Fisher Memorial Award for enthusiasm and improvement

Aiden O'Keefe

Keeghan Tucker Encouragement Award for PDJCA female cricket

Daisy Rice

Life Membership

Clinton Hawke

Long Service Recognition

Greg Morrissey OAM for 43 years service to the PDJCA committee

Champion Player 

The Champion Player is an award that comes from MyCricket in each competition based on their statistical match performance, and these are the highest ranked Parkes players in each age group.

Under 17s

Hunter Hawke

38.90 points: 9 matches, 249 runs @ 49.8, HS: 45*. 3 catches, 1 stumping. 18 overs, 4 wickets @ 15, BB: 2/1.

Under 14s

Ewan Moody

31.80 points: 11 matches, 138 runs @ 46, HS: 49*. 4 catches, 1 run out, 1 stumping. 19 overs, 5 wickets @ 8.20, BB: 2/5.

Under 12s

Caleb Drew

22.40 points: 9 matches, 114 runs @ 19, HS: 34*. 1 catch, 1 stumping. 18 overs, 7 wickets @ 7.57, BB: 2/3.

Representative cricket

Parkes plays in the Lachlan Cricket Council's junior representative cricket competition, and this year unfortunately both the under 12s and 14s went down in their grand finals, which were both won by Forbes.

Under 14s

Batting aggregate and average: EWAN MOODY - 3 matches, 34 runs @ 11.33. HS: 34.

Bowling aggregate and average: EWAN MOODY - 3 matches, 15 overs, 3 wickets @ 6.67, BB: 3/9.

Under 12s

Batting aggregate and average: HARRY YELLAND - 5 matches, 307 runs @ 102.33, HS: 115*.

Bowling aggregate and average: HARRY YELLAND - 5 matches, 15.4 overs, 9 wickets @ 2, BB: 3/3.

Under 17s

The under 17s had a fantastic, and undefeated, season, and beat a dogged Condobolin side in the grand final to win the title.

Most Improved

Samuel Drew

Batting Aggregate: Hunter Hawke - 249 runs

Batting Average: Hunter Hawke - 49.80

Bowling Aggregate: Samuel Drew - 13 wickets

Bowling Average: Samuel Drew - 2.38

Under 14s

There were six sides competing in the under 14s this season: four from Forbes and two (Raptors and Colts) from Parkes. Unfortunately the Raptors and Colts had to play each other for a grand final spot, with the latter securing a spot against Forbes Lachlan Valley Building.

The Raptors kept their opponents to a good score, but weren't able to chase down the small total. You can see the grand final results here.

Parkes Colts Most Improved

Charlie Cowie

Parkes Raptors Most Improved

Memphis Ross

Batting Aggregate: Ewan Moody - 138 runs

Batting Average: Ewan Moody - 46

Bowling Aggregate: Eamon Moody - 10 wickets

Bowling Average: Eamon Moody - 6.10

Under 12s

There were four sides competing in the under 12s this season, with the Cats and Colts teams representing Parkes against two Forbes sides. The Colts finished on top of the ladder after a great season, but went down to Forbes Machinery in the grand final.

Parkes Colts Most Improved

Oscar Hendry

Parkes Cats Most Improved

Xavier Ward

Batting Aggregate: Jack Dunford - 150 runs

Batting Average: Jack Dunford - 75

Bowling Aggregate: Caleb Drew - 7 wickets

Bowling Average: Timmy Longhurst - 7.14

Under 10s

All players were awarded medallions for their participation this season.

