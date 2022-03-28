sport, local-sport,

On Sunday, March 27, the Parkes District Junior Cricket Association (PDJCA) celebrated the 2021/22 season with a fantastically attended presentation at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club. PDJCA president Cam Rosser acknowledged it was a tough start to the season, but was proud of the way Parkes, Forbes and Condobolin banded together to produce some amazing cricket. "It was tough with availability due to COVID, weather and floods to start the season, but well done to Forbes and Condo for all their efforts throughout the season," he said. "After Christmas we had a good run and also played a lot of rep cricket, so it has been Saturday and Sunday since the resumption at the start of February. "Thanks to everyone for coming along today, it's great to see all the support and all the parents," said Rosser. These perpetual trophies honour some people very special to junior cricket in Parkes, and highlight young cricketers who play with great spirit and sportsmanship in particular. Kevin Klein Memorial Award (Under 17s sportsmanship and achievement) Hunter Hawke Peter Chambers Memorial Award (Under 14s sportsmanship and achievement) Ewan Moody Joy Skinner Memorial Award (Under 12s sportsmanship and achievement) Jayden Kuun Nic Fisher Memorial Award for enthusiasm and improvement Aiden O'Keefe Keeghan Tucker Encouragement Award for PDJCA female cricket Daisy Rice Life Membership Clinton Hawke Long Service Recognition Greg Morrissey OAM for 43 years service to the PDJCA committee The Champion Player is an award that comes from MyCricket in each competition based on their statistical match performance, and these are the highest ranked Parkes players in each age group. Under 17s Hunter Hawke 38.90 points: 9 matches, 249 runs @ 49.8, HS: 45*. 3 catches, 1 stumping. 18 overs, 4 wickets @ 15, BB: 2/1. Under 14s Ewan Moody 31.80 points: 11 matches, 138 runs @ 46, HS: 49*. 4 catches, 1 run out, 1 stumping. 19 overs, 5 wickets @ 8.20, BB: 2/5. Under 12s Caleb Drew 22.40 points: 9 matches, 114 runs @ 19, HS: 34*. 1 catch, 1 stumping. 18 overs, 7 wickets @ 7.57, BB: 2/3. Parkes plays in the Lachlan Cricket Council's junior representative cricket competition, and this year unfortunately both the under 12s and 14s went down in their grand finals, which were both won by Forbes. Under 14s Batting aggregate and average: EWAN MOODY - 3 matches, 34 runs @ 11.33. HS: 34. Bowling aggregate and average: EWAN MOODY - 3 matches, 15 overs, 3 wickets @ 6.67, BB: 3/9. Under 12s Batting aggregate and average: HARRY YELLAND - 5 matches, 307 runs @ 102.33, HS: 115*. Bowling aggregate and average: HARRY YELLAND - 5 matches, 15.4 overs, 9 wickets @ 2, BB: 3/3. The under 17s had a fantastic, and undefeated, season, and beat a dogged Condobolin side in the grand final to win the title. Most Improved Samuel Drew Batting Aggregate: Hunter Hawke - 249 runs Batting Average: Hunter Hawke - 49.80 Bowling Aggregate: Samuel Drew - 13 wickets Bowling Average: Samuel Drew - 2.38 There were six sides competing in the under 14s this season: four from Forbes and two (Raptors and Colts) from Parkes. Unfortunately the Raptors and Colts had to play each other for a grand final spot, with the latter securing a spot against Forbes Lachlan Valley Building. The Raptors kept their opponents to a good score, but weren't able to chase down the small total. You can see the grand final results here. Parkes Colts Most Improved Charlie Cowie Parkes Raptors Most Improved Memphis Ross Batting Aggregate: Ewan Moody - 138 runs Batting Average: Ewan Moody - 46 Bowling Aggregate: Eamon Moody - 10 wickets Bowling Average: Eamon Moody - 6.10 There were four sides competing in the under 12s this season, with the Cats and Colts teams representing Parkes against two Forbes sides. The Colts finished on top of the ladder after a great season, but went down to Forbes Machinery in the grand final. Parkes Colts Most Improved Oscar Hendry Parkes Cats Most Improved Xavier Ward Batting Aggregate: Jack Dunford - 150 runs Batting Average: Jack Dunford - 75 Bowling Aggregate: Caleb Drew - 7 wickets Bowling Average: Timmy Longhurst - 7.14 All players were awarded medallions for their participation this season. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

