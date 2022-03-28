Parkes District Junior Cricket Association hold 2021/22 presentation day
On Sunday, March 27, the Parkes District Junior Cricket Association (PDJCA) celebrated the 2021/22 season with a fantastically attended presentation at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club.
PDJCA president Cam Rosser acknowledged it was a tough start to the season, but was proud of the way Parkes, Forbes and Condobolin banded together to produce some amazing cricket.
"It was tough with availability due to COVID, weather and floods to start the season, but well done to Forbes and Condo for all their efforts throughout the season," he said.
"After Christmas we had a good run and also played a lot of rep cricket, so it has been Saturday and Sunday since the resumption at the start of February.
"Thanks to everyone for coming along today, it's great to see all the support and all the parents," said Rosser.
Major awards
These perpetual trophies honour some people very special to junior cricket in Parkes, and highlight young cricketers who play with great spirit and sportsmanship in particular.
Kevin Klein Memorial Award (Under 17s sportsmanship and achievement)
Hunter Hawke
Peter Chambers Memorial Award (Under 14s sportsmanship and achievement)
Ewan Moody
Joy Skinner Memorial Award (Under 12s sportsmanship and achievement)
Jayden Kuun
Nic Fisher Memorial Award for enthusiasm and improvement
Aiden O'Keefe
Keeghan Tucker Encouragement Award for PDJCA female cricket
Daisy Rice
Life Membership
Clinton Hawke
Long Service Recognition
Greg Morrissey OAM for 43 years service to the PDJCA committee
Champion Player
The Champion Player is an award that comes from MyCricket in each competition based on their statistical match performance, and these are the highest ranked Parkes players in each age group.
Under 17s
Hunter Hawke
38.90 points: 9 matches, 249 runs @ 49.8, HS: 45*. 3 catches, 1 stumping. 18 overs, 4 wickets @ 15, BB: 2/1.
Under 14s
Ewan Moody
31.80 points: 11 matches, 138 runs @ 46, HS: 49*. 4 catches, 1 run out, 1 stumping. 19 overs, 5 wickets @ 8.20, BB: 2/5.
Under 12s
Caleb Drew
22.40 points: 9 matches, 114 runs @ 19, HS: 34*. 1 catch, 1 stumping. 18 overs, 7 wickets @ 7.57, BB: 2/3.
Representative cricket
Parkes plays in the Lachlan Cricket Council's junior representative cricket competition, and this year unfortunately both the under 12s and 14s went down in their grand finals, which were both won by Forbes.
Under 14s
Batting aggregate and average: EWAN MOODY - 3 matches, 34 runs @ 11.33. HS: 34.
Bowling aggregate and average: EWAN MOODY - 3 matches, 15 overs, 3 wickets @ 6.67, BB: 3/9.
Under 12s
Batting aggregate and average: HARRY YELLAND - 5 matches, 307 runs @ 102.33, HS: 115*.
Bowling aggregate and average: HARRY YELLAND - 5 matches, 15.4 overs, 9 wickets @ 2, BB: 3/3.
Under 17s
The under 17s had a fantastic, and undefeated, season, and beat a dogged Condobolin side in the grand final to win the title.
Most Improved
Samuel Drew
Batting Aggregate: Hunter Hawke - 249 runs
Batting Average: Hunter Hawke - 49.80
Bowling Aggregate: Samuel Drew - 13 wickets
Bowling Average: Samuel Drew - 2.38
Under 14s
There were six sides competing in the under 14s this season: four from Forbes and two (Raptors and Colts) from Parkes. Unfortunately the Raptors and Colts had to play each other for a grand final spot, with the latter securing a spot against Forbes Lachlan Valley Building.
The Raptors kept their opponents to a good score, but weren't able to chase down the small total. You can see the grand final results here.
Parkes Colts Most Improved
Charlie Cowie
Parkes Raptors Most Improved
Memphis Ross
Batting Aggregate: Ewan Moody - 138 runs
Batting Average: Ewan Moody - 46
Bowling Aggregate: Eamon Moody - 10 wickets
Bowling Average: Eamon Moody - 6.10
Under 12s
There were four sides competing in the under 12s this season, with the Cats and Colts teams representing Parkes against two Forbes sides. The Colts finished on top of the ladder after a great season, but went down to Forbes Machinery in the grand final.
Parkes Colts Most Improved
Oscar Hendry
Parkes Cats Most Improved
Xavier Ward
Batting Aggregate: Jack Dunford - 150 runs
Batting Average: Jack Dunford - 75
Bowling Aggregate: Caleb Drew - 7 wickets
Bowling Average: Timmy Longhurst - 7.14
Under 10s
All players were awarded medallions for their participation this season.
