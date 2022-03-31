sport, local-sport,

Clinton Hawke may be a man of few words, but everyone in the room at the Parkes District Junior Cricket Association (PDJCA) presentation on Sunday could tell just how much receiving life membership of the PDJCA meant to him. The local cricket stalwart was shocked when PDJCA president Cameron Rosser announced, on the back of a six-page recommendation letter, that he would be receiving life membership to honour over 14 years of coaching and service. The emotion was already evident, but when Hawke's son Hunter, who was receiving the under 17s premiership medals alongside his father and teammates spoke about what his dad meant to him and so many other local juniors, the emotion spilled over. "When I speak now, I'm not just speaking for myself but all the kids you have coached over the years," said Hunter. "He started back with me in 2008 when I was in under 8s and hasn't had a year off since and now finishes up as a junior coach after 15 years. Not only did he coach at local level but he also coached our primary school team. "We'd also be at the Woody training nets every Friday arvo as close as possible to game day. "Whether it was teaching kids to hit the ball along the ground, bowl outside off or a catch in the field - as dad says everyone has to field and catches win matches. "Coaching isn't as simple as just turning up on a Saturday morning and watching a few kids play cricket, either. It is umpiring, scorebooks, organsing drinks, warm-ups and of course training..lots and lots of training," Hunter said. READ MORE CRICKET STORIES: - Spence securing rep honours by 'taking on the opportunities' - Parkes win one, lose two in 2021/22 junior cricket grand finals - PRESENTATION IN PICTURES: Parkes junior cricketers celebrate 2021/22 season It was a brilliant, impassioned from a teen who was clearly aware of the impact his father, 'Hawke Senior', has had on many cricketers in Parkes. "I can only say each and every cricketer over the years is better than when they started," Hunter said about his dad's coaching. "So a big thank you from not only me, but everyone you've ever coached at the club." The ever-modest Hawke, who, as previously mentioned, is a man of few words, was keen to deflect praise - but told the Parkes Champion Post it was an 'honour' to receive Life Membership. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/0c65780a-d44b-4503-8c1b-e2a1bfda35c1.jpg/r1064_230_2014_767_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg