On Saturday February 19, Parkes Shire Council held Saturday Sounds, Picnic at the Pavilion in Cooke Park. It was fantastic to see such a great turn-out from the community to support our local and visiting talent. Thank you to everyone involved for all your work in putting this event together. The evening was a huge success, encouraging the local community and many visitors to enjoy a lovely summer evening in the park. In celebration of International Women's Day, join us for a mindfulness morning in Cooke Park on Sunday, March 6, from 8.30am - 12pm. Empower your body, mind and spirit with some physical activity, good music and great company, while supporting some of our local pop-up stall holders. Larz from Coffee by Larz will be in Cooke Park from 8.30am - 12pm to provide you with delicious coffee. We also have the crew from Packed Cones in the park from 9am - 12pm serving you gelato. All activities are free to attend. Please bring your own yoga mat and water bottle to the yogalates class. This event is open to the whole community in the spirit of equality and inclusivity. Parkes Shire residents are urged to join the nation-wide effort to help conserve the environment as part of this year's Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, March 6, in Parkes. Community members are encouraged to gather their friends, family, and colleagues to join Council staff in helping to clean up, fix up and conserve our local parks, gardens, and reserves. All participants will be allocated a clean-up site or can discuss cleaning up a particular area with the Site Supervisor on the day. Participants are asked to wear sturdy shoes, sun-safe clothing, and bring their own gloves, sunscreen, and water bottle. For more information on how to register for the Parkes event or to donate visit Council's website parkes.nsw.gov.au Last week, the council officially opened the Marramarra Makerspace - a creative hub for local community members. Facilities include 3D Printers, a laser cutter and sewing machines, as well as arts and crafts, board games and much more. Located within the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre, the space is now open to library card holders. For free membership, visit the library to sign up. To book a machine or to find out more information, call Roxanne Gallacher on 02 6862 9101 or email makerspace@parkes.nsw.gov.au. Urban Patching works have commenced in town, with completion expected by Monday, March 7, weather permitting. Local traffic will be managed around the affected intersections to minimise disruption to traffic and adjoining businesses during this time. Residents and businesses are requested to exercise caution at all times when around the work area and to follow the instructions of Traffic control staff on site. A temporary bus stop relocation is in place to accommodate for the intersection upgrade of Currajong and Church Streets. The bus stop at the intersection of Church St and Jansen Lane has been temporarily relocated to the footpath directly outside the Red Cross Centre at the Western end of Church Street. The works are scheduled to be completed by Friday 29 April 2022. Council appreciates the understanding of residents and businesses during these works.

