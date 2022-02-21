news, local-news,

Parkes Shire residents are urged to join the nation-wide effort to help conserve the environment as part of this year's Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, March 6. Community members are encouraged to gather their friends, family, and colleagues to join Parkes Shire Council staff in helping to clean up, fix up and conserve our shire's parks, gardens, and reserves. Parkes Shire Mayor, Cr Ken Keith OAM, said getting involved with Clean Up Australia Day was as important as ever. "It has never been more important to roll up our sleeves to maintain and preserve our natural environment and recreational spaces," he said. "With our consumer habits shifting towards more online shopping, the increased use of disposable face masks and rapid antigen tests, and significant growth in single-use plastics across Australia, the natural environment is suffering. "By doing our bit to remove and reduce rubbish accumulating in our local parks, roadsides, bushland and waterways, we can ensure that our natural assets will be there to enjoy well into the future," said Cr Keith. Residents who would like to participate in Clean Up Australia Day can head to Lions Park in Parkes on March 6, with registrations taking place from 8am. READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - Get to know your local businesses: McMillan Industries - GALLERY: Parkes enjoys brilliant music at Picnic @ The Pavilion - Snapchat launches 'fun, interactive' Wiradjuri language AR lens That being said, the Clean Up Australia Day organisation is encouraging participants to sign up early to show their commitment to improving the environment. "Signing up now means you're making a pledge to protect Australia's environment. Together, we can make a meaningful, long-lasting difference to the parks, beaches, rivers and pathways near us," said chairman Pip Kiernan. All participants will be allocated a clean-up site, or can discuss cleaning up a particular area with the Site Supervisor on the day. Participants are asked to wear sturdy shoes, sun-safe clothing, and bring their own gloves, sunscreen, and water bottle. Residents who are unable to participate are urged to donate to Clean Up Australia. All funds raised go towards educational resources and clean up materials intended for the community, schools and youth groups across Australia. To donate, please visit www.cleanup.org.au. To register for the Parkes Clean Up Australia Day event visit the council's website at www.parkes.nsw.gov.au.

