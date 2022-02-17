news, local-news,

A long-held vision to give local creatives a space is being fulfilled. The Marramarra Makerspace at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre has been host to numerous workshops over the past year but it's ready to open to community members in a brand new way. At an official launch on February 14, councillors, staff and community members were treated to a display of some of the technology and equipment on offer. The studio features 3D printers, a Cricut for vinyl cutting, a laser cutter and engraver that can cut and etch wood, sewing machine and overlocker. These tools are now available to all Parkes Shire Library members - and library membership is free, just drop in to sign up. It's an exciting time for the team that's brought a dream identified back in 2014 as part of the cultural spaces plan to life. "The consultation revealed a need and desire for professional arts programs and access to contemporary practice and innovation in all art forms," Kerryn Jones, cultural, education and library services manager, said at the launch. "Residents wanted a multi-use space dedicated to arts practice, teaching and learning, arts and cultural workshops, and creative expression." It's taken time - and the drive of a number of council staff and councillors over the intervening years - but as of Monday the space will begin to open to the community. Council's Creative Learning Programs Coordinator Roxanne Gallacher will open the Marramarra Makerspace from midday to 7pm Monday and Wednesday. The name is full of meaning, for those not yet familiar with it. Marra is the Wiradjuri word for hand, elder and leader of the Wiradjuri language group Geoff Anderson explained. When you put two hands together you speak of making, creating. READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - Overture rehearsals underway; performance set to be 'bigger than Ben Hur' - Get ready for one last shopping frenzy at Furniture One, Parkes - Parkes Picnics committee calling out for volunteers Being a functioning design space, all members wishing to use the space must first attend a safety induction, to be familiar with the space and equipment. Library members in high school or older may then use the space unaccompanied, however, those in primary school or younger will require the supervision of an adult aged 18+. There's a fully stocked arts and crafts trolley and these activities are free: there are brushes, paints, charcoals, pastels, air-dry clay as well as craft sticks, pom poms and other favourites. Kids want to make a fort? There's a cupboard full of cardboard and a draw full of make-do screws. They're also happy to accept donations of materials such as magazines, newspapers or yarn. Sewing machines and overlocker are ready to go but you'll need to bring your own materials - projects to finish or clothes to mend - for this at this stage. One machine is for heavier materials such as denim and leather. The consumable materials - for example the filament for the 3D printer and the MDF for the laser cutter and engraver - are available at cost price. There's Lego - with a new Lego group running 4 to 5pm Thursdays for children in school years 5 to 8 - and a well stocked games cupboard. The games group runs every second Friday, starting for 2022 on Friday, February 18. It will all be on offer during those open hours Monday and Wednesday, commencing Monday, February 21, or by contacting the library to make a booking at $35 an hour (for the whole space). Got an idea for a workshop? Head on down to see Roxanne and team. They're eager to hear from the community.

Marramarra Makerspace at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre officially opened